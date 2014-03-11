INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL SWEEPERS AND VACUUM SWEEPERS
Powerful Sweepers To Ensure Cleanliness
Fast brushes, high performance: Kärcher's compact and powerful sweepers and vacuum sweepers ensure cleanliness in no time at all – everywhere and anytime.
Which vacuum sweeper is right for me?
The perfect model for every challenge: from manual sweepers to ride-on industrial vacuum sweepers – Kärcher's sweepers and vacuum sweepers match customer expectations in terms of flexibility and adaptability. Kärcher also offers all relevant drive types for every area of application – petrol, diesel, LPG or electric.
All our models at a glance:
Sweepers and vacuum sweepers walk-behind
For courtyards, paths, workshops and halls. For caretakers, tradesmen, contract cleaners and industry. Walk-behind sweepers and sweeper vacuums are ergonomic and easy to use. They sweep thoroughly with low dust development - even in corners. Machines with traction drive are ideal from 300 m².
Vacuum sweepers ride-on
Economical, clean and efficient on medium-sized and large areas: thanks to the wide range of machines, Kärcher sweeper vacuums meet all requirements. Special importance is always attached to the latest, customer-oriented technology as well as easy handling, access and service.
Industrial sweepers
Whether the logistics sector, steel processing, construction industry or cement works: Kärcher industrial sweepers are reliable and efficient. They are designed for the toughest industrial use for large areas and increased dirt volumes. The award-winning filter system ensures a dust-free environment even in extreme cases.
Award-Winning Industrial Sweepers
Kärcher’s award-winning industrial sweepers have been consistently recognised for delivering innovation and class-leading performance across every commercial application.
Unlock Endless Potential With One Machine
Experience unparalleled efficiency and flexibility to tackle the most demanding jobs with Kärcher's range of industrial sweepers and vacuum sweepers designed for professionals.
The Perfect Sweeper For Every Challenge
Discover Kärcher’s comprehensive range of vacuum sweepers to match every challenge, from compact walk-behind sweepers to large ride-on commercial sweepers.
Transform Your Cleaning Process
Complete large sweeping jobs in minutes rather than hours with the perfect cleaning technology for your business from the industry experts in sweeper design and support.
Supercharge Team Productivity
Instantly increase team productivity and reduce labour costs with an ultra-efficient sweeper from the trusted global leader in cleaning technology.
Discover Flexible Ownership Options
Experience flexible ownership options that align with your business cash flow. Every Kärcher sweeper is available for sale or rental in New Zealand.
Designed to meet cleaning requirements of your industry
Construction
Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.
Industry
An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.
Agriculture
Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.
Public service and municipal equipment
Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in the public service and ensure tip-top cleanliness.
Choosing The Right Kärcher Sweeper
What is a vacuum sweeper?
Kärcher vacuum sweepers provide high-performance sweeping to remove dirt from interior and exterior surfaces. When in use, the vacuum sweeper disperses dust using a roller brush, then vacuums up the dust using a suction turbine (fan) and deposits the dust collected into a filter system.
Which areas are best suited to industrial vacuum sweepers?
One machine with hundreds of industrial applications: Kärcher’s vacuum sweepers are perfect for cleaning larger interior or exterior surfaces with maximum efficiency and minimal effort.
Industrial sweepers remove stubborn dirt, dust, and waste that conventional sweeping leaves behind in less time than ever.
Kärcher industrial floor sweepers are designed to enhance cleaning efficiency across every industry, including
- Warehouses and logistics facilities
- Factories or processing facilities
- Car park locations
- Hospitality venues
- Sports and leisure centres
- Steel and metal manufacturing facilities
- Electronics manufacturing facilities
- Pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing facilities
- Transport and transportation facilities
- Trade fairs and conference centres
How does a vacuum sweeper work?
Kärcher sweeper models use different sweeping principles to deliver exceptional cleaning.
1. The Dustpan Principle (Push & Vacuum Sweepers)
The roller brush turns in the opposite direction to the direction of travel. Consequently, dirt is moved to the front of the sweeper and into the waste container (direct dirt pick-up). Kärcher's push sweepers and industrial vacuum sweepers operate in line with this principle.
Advantages:
- Low-dust sweeping due to lower brush speeds and a short "sweep path"
- Less brush wear
- Ideal for expansive and heavy dirt or fine dust
2. The Throwing Principle (Walk Behind & Ride-On Sweepers)
Dirt is collected in the opposite direction to the direction of travel and is moved into the rear dirt container via the main roller brush. Kärcher's walk-behind vacuum sweepers and ride-on vacuum sweepers operate in line with this principle.
Advantages:
- Container allows up to 100% fill level
- Ideal for coarse and light dirt
- Collects coarse dirt with ease using a coarse dirt flap
- Good overview due to the forward seating position
On which floors can sweepers and vacuum sweepers be used?
Different floor coverings and types of dirt also place different demands on the vacuum sweeper and relevant system. The standard main sweeper roller is the usual choice and stands out with its flexibility and long lifetime. However, the same roller brush is not suitable for all floor coverings. This is why Kärcher offers various solutions to help you achieve optimal cleaning results.
Introducing the Kärcher roller brush range
Main sweeper roller (standard)
- Medium bristle hardness
- Perfect for: normal street dirt, leaves or dusty environments, asphalt, screed or interlocking stones
Main sweeper roller (hard)
- Significantly harder bristles, including some with steel inserts
- Perfect for: rough surfaces and stubborn dirt or heavy waste
Main sweeper roller (soft)
- Soft bristles
- Perfect for: removing dirt and fine dust on smooth floors indoors
Main sweeper roller (antistatic)
- Soft bristles
- Perfect for: efficient carpet cleaning at trade fairs or sports facilities and hotels
- The following models are recommended for cleaning carpets and artificial turf: KM 75/40 W, KM 85/50 R, KM 90/60 R Adv
What sized area can vacuum sweepers be used?
Vacuum sweeper performance varies based on the model and equipment selected. An overview of the area cleaning performance (per hour) of the various vacuum sweepers is available in the below table. For comparison purposes: a commercially available hand brush's performance is between 120 and 160 m² (max.)
Vacuum sweeper
Industrial vacuum sweepers
Area cleaning performance (per hour)
7200–28,000 m²
Vacuum sweeper
Ride-on vacuum sweepers
Area cleaning performance (per hour)
5100–13,600 m²
Vacuum sweeper
Walk-behind vacuum sweeper
Area cleaning performance (per hour)
3375–4725 m²
Vacuum sweeper
Push sweepers/vacuum sweepers
Area cleaning performance (per hour)
2800–3680 m²