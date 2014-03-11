Industrial and Commercial Water Blasters: Superior Cleaning Efficiency for Every Application

Kärcher invented the high-pressure cleaner (water blaster) in 1950 and has been refining the principle of high pressure cleaning ever since. More performance with less consumption. Longer service life with shorter cleaning times. As a world market leader, Kärcher offers a range of products that leaves nothing to be desired in terms of technical refinement and versatility – operating with heated or unheated water, powered by electric motors or internal combustion engines, mobile or stationary.