Cold water water blasters

Cold water, water blasters - cold shower for stubborn dirt. Clean machines, vehicles and buildings daily: with pressure and high capacity cold water, water blasters can also remove heavy dirt. Ideal for large surface areas.

Super class

The best in their field. Our super class cold water high-pressure cleaners are used wherever uncompromising maximum performance is required. With their robust and durable design, they are perfectly equipped to remove even the most stubborn dirt. Whether in agriculture, on the construction site, in industry or municipal use – maximum performance is required. Pressure, flow volumes and super class equipment are perfectly matched.

Middle class

Well equipped for long and heavy-duty use: Cold water high-pressure cleaners in the middle class clean machines, vehicles or company premises quickly and reliably.

Compact class

Light and powerful: these compact, all-round-machines clean courtyards and workshops in next to no time. They excel with pressure, flow rate and working time.

Special class

Equipped for easy transport on particularly difficult surfaces: the special class from Kärcher removes stubborn dirt in difficult to reach areas.

Combustion engine

Where there is no power source, high pressure cleaners with combustion engine – with optional biodiesel operation – offer maximum versatility and independence.

