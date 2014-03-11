INDUSTRIAL FLOOR SCRUBBERS AND SCRUBBER DRIERS

Compact, long-lasting, effective

THE KIRA B 50 SCRUBBER DRYER ROBOT

Proven roller brush technique with pre-sweeping function and side brush, 55 cm working width, area performance of up to 2,300 square metres per hour, 160 Ah lithium-ion battery: the compact and manoeuvrable cleaning robot is on par with a conventional scrubber dryer while impressing with utmost efficiency and is therefore sure to make a useful and productive addition to any cleaning team.

The machine is suitable for floor cleaning, not only in environments where space is limited, but also over large areas, making it ideal for use in the transport sector (airports, stations, logistics warehouses), retail units and shopping centres, healthcare settings (hospitals, care facilities), public buildings (schools, universities, museums, sports halls) or in industry for cleaning production and manufacturing halls.

GOOD FOR BUSINESS. EVEN BETTER FOR YOUR TEAM

Floor cleaning is time-intensive, and qualified personnel are scarce. The Kärcher KIRA B 50 cleaning robot is the ideal solution and addition to any cleaning team. While it cleans medium and large areas efficiently, just like a scrubber dryer, it does so fully autonomously. Your cleaning team can use this time to focus on more complex cleaning tasks. That's good for business – and even better for your team.