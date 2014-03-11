Revolutionise Cleaning with Kärcher Steam Cleaners

Kill 99.99% of household germs and bacteria using zero chemicals.

  • Steam Mops – perfect for cleaning hard floor surfaces such as tiles, laminate and stone.
  • Barrel Steam Cleaners – Ideal for floors, bathrooms, kitchens, and carpet.

Hygienically clean using the power of steam!

Steam Cleaners by Kärcher: Harness the Power of Steam for a Hygienically Clean Home

Welcome to a new era of cleaning with Kärcher's innovative steam cleaners. Say goodbye to harsh chemicals and hello to a world where 99.99% of household germs and bacteria are eradicated using the natural force of steam. Our cutting-edge technology brings you the ultimate solution for maintaining a spotlessly clean and hygienic home environment. Discover the versatility and efficiency of Kärcher steam cleaners, designed to revolutionise your cleaning routine.

Using steam to combat viruses* and bacteria**

A simple and effective method to combat bacteria and enveloped viruses: steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and heated cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, and more besides.

  • A hygienic deep clean using steam – without any chemicals, just tap water
  • Eliminates up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses and 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
  • Higher cleaning performance than conventional manual cleaning methods with detergents
  • High steam temperature, powerful steam generation

The choice is yours

The new garment steamer

The new garment steamer attachment offers a quick and effective solution for removing creases and wrinkles from clothing. Compatible with all Kärcher steam cleaners that can accommodate accessories.

Kärcher garment steamer

SC 5 EasyFix

The SC5 EasyFix even removes stubborn dirt thanks to the innovative VapoHydro function (hot water activation). The multi-stage steam flow control also allows selection of the optimal setting for the respective surface and the degree of contamination.

Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.

Woman ironing using a Kärcher steam cleaner SC 5 EasyFix with steam pressure iron

SC 4 EasyFix

The SC4 EasyFix is equipped with a detachable tank for simple refilling and floor nozzle EasyFix for maximum cleaning performance and simple, contactless cloth changing.

Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.

Woman cleaning door using Kärcher steam cleaner SC 4

SC 3 EasyFix

With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, the SC3 EasyFix is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.

Person cleaning wooden floor with SC 3 EasyFix

SC 3 Deluxe

Heats up in just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe, with LED illuminated ring and perfect accessory storage, cleans without any interruptions thanks to the permanently refillable water tank.

SC 3 Deluxe EasyFix

SC 2 EasyFix

The SC2 is the perfect entry-level solution to the world of steam cleaning - with all the essential functions. The multi-functional accessories can be stored directly on the device.

Person cleaning table with Kärcher SC 2 EasyFix

SC 2 Upright

The SC 2 Upright has a 2-level steam flow control that can be used to clean both hard floors and sealed wooden floors. Fill the tank with tap water and 30 seconds later, it's ready to go. The descaling technology, incorporating the replaceable descaling cartridge, keeps maintenance simple by removing the need for additional descaling.

SC 2 Upright EasyFix cleaning the bathroom floor

SC 2 Deluxe

The compact SC 2 Deluxe with illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode. Ideal for all hard surfaces throughout the home.

Woman cleaning bathroom using Kärcher steam cleaner SC 2 Deluxe EasyFix

SC 1 EasyFix

Quick to hand and perfect for occasional use. Thanks to the compact size, it can be stored directly at the place of use (e.g. kitchen, bathroom). Despite the handy size, the SC 1 also removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses*, as well as 99.99% of typical household bacteria.**

Person cleaning wall using Kärcher steam cleaner SC 1 EasyFix

An all-rounder – thanks to the comprehensive accessories

The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.

Cleaning the floor with steam

Hand and floor nozzles
Cloth kits for steam cleaner

Cloth kits
Bath cleaning with steam cleaner brush

Sets of brushes
Cleaning with Kärcher steam cleaner

Accessory kits
Window cleaning with steam cleaner

Other

You can also find suitable accessories for your device with our accessories finder.

FAQs - Your Burning Questions Answered

Kärcher steam cleaners generate high-temperature steam that effectively loosens dirt, grime, and bacteria. The steam is then directed onto surfaces, easily wiped away.

Yes, Kärcher steam cleaners are safe for various flooring, including tiles, laminate, and stone. Achieve a thorough clean without damage or chemicals.

Absolutely! Ideal for kitchen cleaning, steam effortlessly cuts through grease, leaving surfaces impeccably clean.

Not at all! Perfect for bathrooms, they effectively clean mirrors, shower screens, and stubborn grout.

Yes, our versatile steam cleaners are also suitable for ironing. Reduce ironing time while achieving flawless results.

Certainly! Kärcher steam cleaners use only water and heat, eliminating harsh chemicals for a greener planet.

Where can I use my steam cleaner?

Floor cleaning

Use either of our steam upright or barrel cleaners for maximum cleanliness and hygiene when cleaning stone, PVC, laminate or varnished parquet flooring – and all without chemical residues.

"When it comes to hygiene, I've never trusted mopping 100%. But with the steam cleaner, I don't have to worry."

Kitchen cleaning

Clean range hoods, benches, basins & even ovens with ease! Loosen dried food scraps or grease around the kitchen with steam and easily wipe them away all in one motion with our microfibres cloths!

"No matter how chaotic your kitchen – with the steam cleaner, everything can be effortlessly cleaned again in no time."

Bathroom cleaning

Easily clean all areas of the bathroom! Mirrors, shower screens and even the dirtiest of grouting can be brought back to new with the power of steam.

"When it comes to bathrooms, our motto is: chemicals are good – but steam cleaners are better. With a steam cleaner, your bathroom will be spotlessly clean in no time."

Steam ironing

Lift your ironing game with a Kärcher steam cleaner and iron set! 

"For me, ironing used to be the ultimate chore. But since getting the steam pressure ironing system, even I can achieve perfect ironing results in record time."

Watch our how-to videos using Steam Cleaners

We have put together step by step guides on how to clean various sections of your home with our Steam Cleaner range - each one even features a simple instructional video!

Click below to browse the guide you are interested in.

How to Clean a Shower

How to Clean a Shower

Tips & tricks for cleaning the shower screen, tiles and taps.

How to Clean a BBQ

How to Clean a BBQ

Tips & tricks for cleaning the grill, hotplate and hood.

How to Clean an Oven

How to Clean an Oven

Tips & tricks for cleaning both the inside and outside of the oven.

Read our customer reviews

Very easy to use

I bought this steam cleaner to clean my carpet as my big one was to heavy to use. It’s great in my wet room, it’s cleans the grouting between the tiles. Also the waste outlets

- Rosso

Handy helper

What a handy little piece of equipment. Easy to use, quickly wipes through dirt and leaves clean surfaces behind.

- Spencer

Great item

How could anybody not be happy with this steamer. This is the best one I've had. The SC1 was too small for me as the water needed refilling, but this one has 1 litre of water and that's enough to do all my cleaning in one go. Excellent product.

- Katie

Proper job!!

So effective and simple to use.
Weightless when handling and so adaptable. Great piece of kit and also a boon when cleaning if your elderly. Don't hesitate if thinking of purchasing. I bought it as I have other Karchers tools, which have been great value

- Doug 

Kärcher arranged to have its steam cleaners tested in an independent laboratory for effectiveness in fighting viruses.

The result: if used properly, the machines remove up to 99.999% of enveloped viruses*, such as the coronavirus or influenza, and 99.99% of common household bacteria** from hard surfaces. At the present time, disinfectants are to be reserved primarily for outpatient and inpatient care, but steam cleaners can make a valuable contribution to general hygiene – both in private households and in commercial and industrial use.

*Tests have shown that with spot cleaning of 30 secs at max. steam level with the Kärcher home steam cleaner 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as coronavirus or influenza (excluding the Hepatitis-B virus) can be removed on typical household, smooth, hard surfaces (test-germ: Modified-Vaccinia-Ankara-Virus).

**When thoroughly cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner 99.99% of all common household bacteria will be killed on typical household, smooth, hard surfaces, provided the cleaning speed of 30 cm/s at max. steam setting (test-germ: Enterococcus hirae). With Kärcher professional steam cleaners SG(V) this is 99.999%, according to EN 16615:2015-06, on PVC floors. (test germ: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541).