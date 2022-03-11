Steam cleaning: Hygienic cleanliness without chemicals

Cleaning with steam works so well because...

The secret behind steam cleaning lies in combining a jet of steam with a high temperature. A steam cleaner basically functions like a pressure cooker: Water is heated in the steam cleaner's self-contained tank until it comes to the boil and produces steam. This steam is then released by the steam gun in measured quantities. The higher the steam pressure, the faster the steam is released – and consequently the better its cleaning power. Stubborn and greasy dirt is dissolved and removed in a matter of seconds. Even hard-to-reach areas can be cleaned much more easily, resulting in a deeper clean – all without using any chemicals.

Another advantage is that the generation of steam demineralises the water, so the steam does not leave any lime residue or streaks behind.