Klean!Star iQ - More skill. More to offer. Higher iQ

Skill and a good appearance always look well

Show your customers at rst glance that they can expect more from your Klean!Star iQ. Lots more.

24 combinations for your individuality You decide how your Klean!Star iQ looks. Choose the Kärcher standard design or your favourite colour from 8 standard colours for frame and doors. Then decide on one of the 3 front door designs:

Beautiful and modern: K!Design This is the distinctive design of advanced technology: consistent and extensive, high quality acrylic glued with foil. Exclusively in the Day & Night look in black or one of 8 standard colours. K!Design iQ Here you obtain the informative washing phase display for the attractive K!Design. Just how you like it: K!Design iQ OpenArt With this design option there is no limit to your creativity. Design your Klean!Star iQ freely and individually. Just how you like it and what suits you. The high-quality mix of materials of K!Design iQ is the basis for this.

Modern and safe: LED lights In the design lines K!Design, K!Design iQ and K!Design iQ OpenArt you can decide on extensive LED lights: on the left, on the right or on both sides. Or also none at all. Clear lines show: ambient lighting What looks good in the car, also emphasizes your supreme standard with your Klean!Star iQ. Illuminated door frames give your system and wash hall an individual ambience that catches the eyes of your customers.