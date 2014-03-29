Idea, planning, initial start-up

The demands that Kärcher is tasked with are as diverse as the customers for whom we provide optimal solutions. We accompany our customers from the idea, planning and construction phase through to initial start-up and continuous operation of the system.

The numerous projects we have completed in all conceivable tank and container cleaning sectors are the basis for the trust our customers place in us. And the benefit of having Kärcher, the global leader in high-pressure cleaning technology, as a reliable partner. Companies worldwide and in diverse branches of industry profit from this solution concept.