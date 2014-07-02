COMMERCIAL CARPET CLEANERS
Effective Deep Cleaning Of Carpets
Kärcher carpet cleaners are robust, powerful and versatile for effective deep and intermediate cleaning of carpets and stain removal from textiles. With the appropriate accessories, Kärcher carpet cleaners also clean upholstery and car seats deep into the pile.
Our professional carpet cleaning machines economically clean large areas of carpet deep into the pile.
- More than just vacuums - deep cleaning of carpet.
- Ideal for spot/ stain removal.
- Economical for large areas.
- Ideal for hotels, offices, restaurants and retail shops.
Spray extraction machines
Floor coverings, upholstered furniture, office chairs, passenger seats – the powerful, handy Kärcher spray extraction machines, corded or battery-powered, clean all textile surfaces and loosen and remove dirt in a single step. With powerful suction turbines for unrivalled low residual moisture.
Carpet cleaners
Kärcher carpet cleaning machines economically clean large areas of carpet deep into the pile. They are suitable for conventional spray extraction as well as a new intermediate cleaning process.
Air Blower
Kärcher air blowers are efficient, powerful, very compact and whisper quiet. They quickly dry water damage or carpets after cleaning. With carrying handle and integrated cord storage.
Battery-powered spray extractor Puzzi 9/1 Bp
The Puzzi 9/1 Bp cordless spray extraction cleaner is the world's first professional battery powered spray extraction machine on the market, capable of cleaning upholstery and textile areas anywhere and at any time, with no reliance on external power sources. Thanks to the powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery, the robust cordless spray extraction cleaner has an unlimited operating radius for fibre-deep cleaning.
Types of Textile Floor Cleaning
To understand how spray extraction & deep carpet cleaning machines work, we first must have some knowledge of the different types of textile cleaning.
Tasks such as carpet cleaning, rug cleaning and upholstery cleaning can be split into three main categories, being:
- Daily cleaning
- Interim cleaning
- Restorative cleaning
Daily Cleaning
Daily carpet cleaning is important to remove the daily dirt so that the visible appearance of the textile floor is retained. This type of clean can be achieved with a professional vacuum cleaner, upright brush-type vacuum cleaners or carpet sweepers.
Dirt such as loose sand, dust, hair & fluff is removed in this type of carpet & textile clean.
Interim Cleaning
To clean pathways and large-scale adhesive dirt, interim carpet cleaning processes are ideal in most cases. The aim of interim cleaning is to delay the timely deep cleaning for as long as possible.
This type of clean is often done for large carpeted areas such as hotel walkways, large office spaces and carpeted recreational halls. Commercial carpet cleaners & large carpet cleaning machines are needed for this type of job.
Restorative Cleaning
To provide a deep carpet clean, restorative wet cleaning is required to thoroughly remove adhesive dirt. Spray extraction machines are highly considered the most efficient and effective methods of deep carpet cleaning. Other methods include carpet shampooing and combination methods of microfibre pad/ Thread pad + spray extraction.
Through a large volume of liquid & some detergent, dirt is washed from the floor covering. It is then dissolved through the mechanical treatment & directly reabsorbed as loosened dirt.
Most carpet & rug cleaning techniques only clean the top section of the textile floor. Restorative cleaning methods provide a deep clean of the floor covering based of that textile floor, as well as cleaning the surface.
How Do Spray Extraction Machines Work?
1. Liquid is taken from the fresh water tank by the pump and transported to the floor nozzle.
2. There, the cleaning solution is sprayed into the floor base covering with pressure.
3. The water & detergent wets the dirt, making it loose.
4. When the pump and turbine are switched on, the cleaning solution is sprayed and vacuumed up again.
5. The dirty water is captured in a seperate dirty water tank.
Due to the process of wetting the floor base covering first to unsettle the dirt, the spray extractor should always be used in opposite direction - meaning it should be pulled towards you in one single stroke whilst cleaning.
What Is The Difference Between Spray Extractors & Our Carpet Cleaners?
Kärcher's spray extractors and professional carpet cleaning machines both work in similar ways, in that they both provide a deep clean by spraying cleaning liquid and loosening the dirt and then vacuuming it away.
The difference is that our BRC carpet cleaning machines have the added benefit of the brush. This adds a mechanical step to the cleaning which enables the carpet cleaning machines to do a quicker job.