How Do Spray Extraction Machines Work?

1. Liquid is taken from the fresh water tank by the pump and transported to the floor nozzle.

2. There, the cleaning solution is sprayed into the floor base covering with pressure.

3. The water & detergent wets the dirt, making it loose.

4. When the pump and turbine are switched on, the cleaning solution is sprayed and vacuumed up again.

5. The dirty water is captured in a seperate dirty water tank.

Due to the process of wetting the floor base covering first to unsettle the dirt, the spray extractor should always be used in opposite direction - meaning it should be pulled towards you in one single stroke whilst cleaning.