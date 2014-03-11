Ditch the chemicals and embrace the power of steam with Kärcher!
Welcome to the future of clean with Kärcher steam cleaners and steam mops. Harness the natural power of steam to hygienically clean your home, killing 99.99% of germs and bacteria on a variety of surfaces.
Choose the perfect solution for your needs:
- Steam Mops: Ideal for tiles, laminate, stone, and other hard floors.
- Barrel Steam Cleaners: Powerful deep cleaning for bathrooms, kitchens, ovens, BBQs, and more.
Using steam to combat viruses* and bacteria**
A simple and effective method to combat bacteria and enveloped viruses: steam. The powerful steam output, the high steam temperature, powerful nozzles and heated cleaning cloths ensure that Kärcher steam cleaners can eliminate up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses, such as influenza viruses, as well as 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on hard surfaces, fixtures and fittings, tiles, mirrors, and more besides.
- A hygienic deep clean using steam – without any chemicals, just tap water
- Eliminates up to 99.999%* of enveloped viruses and 99.99%** of typical household bacteria on smooth hard surfaces
- Higher cleaning performance than conventional manual cleaning methods with detergents
- High steam temperature, powerful steam generation
Maximum effectiveness: Tackle bedbugs with Kärcher steam cleaners
Bedbugs tend to linger near the bed and nestle in crevices, cracks, gaps and behind skirting boards or headboards. The eggs there can be easily reached and killed with hot steam. It is important that the nozzle is guided slowly over the area at a distance of maximum five centimetres. The steam then has enough time to heat the surface and penetrate into the layers. Working from top to bottom: Curtains or blinds are steamed first, then the lower-lying objects such as bed frames or skirting boards. Only the surface of upholstered furniture and mattresses should be treated if required so that any residual moisture can also dry again fully. Treatment with the steam cleaner should be avoided on heat-sensitive materials.
The new garment steamer
The new garment steamer attachment offers a quick and effective solution for removing creases and wrinkles from clothing. Compatible with all Kärcher steam cleaners that can accommodate accessories.
SC 4 EasyFix
With detachable tank for simple refilling and floor nozzle EasyFix for maximum cleaning performance and simple, contactless cloth changing.
Also available as "Iron" version incl. steam pressure iron.
SC 3 EasyFix
With a heat-up time of only 30 seconds, it is immediately ready for use and can be continuously refilled. The innovative descaling system saves on manual descaling.
SC 3 Upright
With 3-level steam flow control for different floor coverings and carpet gliders for refreshing carpets. The premium steam mop has a removable water tank´that can be refilled at any time for non-stop cleaning. Descaling technology removes the need for additional descaling.
SC 3 Deluxe
Heats up in just 30 seconds: The SC 3 Deluxe, with LED illuminated ring and perfect accessory storage, cleans without any interruptions thanks to the permanently refillable water tank.
SC 2 EasyFix
The perfect entry-level solution to the world of steam cleaning - with all the essential functions. The multi-functional accessories can be stored directly on the device.
SC 2 Upright
The 2-level steam flow control can be used to clean both hard floors and sealed wooden floors. Fill the tank with tap water and 30 seconds later, it's ready to go. The descaling technology, incorporating the replaceable descaling cartridge, keeps maintenance simple by removing the need for additional descaling.
SC 2 Deluxe
The compact SC 2 Deluxe with illuminated LED ring for displaying the operating mode. Ideal for all hard surfaces throughout the home.
SC 1
Quick to hand and perfect for occasional use. Thanks to the compact size, it can be stored directly at the place of use (e.g. kitchen, bathroom). Despite the handy size, the SC 1 also removes up to 99.999% of coronaviruses*, as well as 99.99% of typical household bacteria.**
SC 1 Upright
Small, narrow, lightweight and ready for action quickly. The entry-level steam mop heats up in just 30 seconds, and the fresh water tank can be removed at any time to be refilled. The device also features a descaling cartridge to ensure a long service life. Plus, parking and putting down the steam cleaner couldn't be easier: it simply remains upright on its own.
Full steam ahead when cleaning the house
Floor cleaning
When cleaning hard floor coverings such as stone, tiles, PVC, laminate or sealed parquet, the steam cleaner ensures maximum cleanliness and hygiene - without any chemical residues.
Bathroom cleaning
Also when cleaning wall tiles, glass and mirror surfaces, windows, fixtures and fittings, shower cubicles, crevices and joints or cracks, the steam cleaners do a perfect job and ensure absolute hygienic cleanliness.
Steam ironing
The Kärcher SI 4 EasyFix Iron with high-quality steam pressure iron and ironing board saves up to 50% ironing time for 100% of ironing results and offers immediate shelf-dry laundry.
An all-rounder – thanks to the comprehensive accessories
The extensive array of accessories for the Kärcher steam cleaners ensures a wide range of possible applications throughout the home.
Steam pressure iron
Hand and floor nozzles
Cloth kits
Sets of brushes
Steam hoses
Accessory kits
Other
* Through spot cleaning using the Kärcher steam cleaner, i.e. steaming for 30 seconds on the maximum steam setting in direct contact with the surface to be cleaned, 99.999% of enveloped viruses such as influenza viruses (except the hepatitis B virus) can be eliminated on most smooth, hard surfaces in the house (test germ: modified vaccinia Ankara virus).
** When cleaning at a cleaning speed of 30 cm/s and maximum steam pressure, 99.99% of all typical household bacteria on smooth, hard household surfaces are killed (test germs: Enterococcus hirae) upon direct contact with the surface to be cleaned.
*** Thorough cleaning with the Kärcher steam cleaner results in a better cleaning performance than cleaning manually with a mop and detergent. Tested according to international performance standards.
Read our customer reviews
Very easy to use
I bought this steam cleaner to clean my carpet as my big one was to heavy to use. It’s great in my wet room, it’s cleans the grouting between the tiles. Also the waste outlets
- Rosso
Handy helper
What a handy little piece of equipment. Easy to use, quickly wipes through dirt and leaves clean surfaces behind.
- Spencer
Great item
How could anybody not be happy with this steamer. This is the best one I've had. The SC1 was too small for me as the water needed refilling, but this one has 1 litre of water and that's enough to do all my cleaning in one go. Excellent product.
- Katie
Proper job!!
So effective and simple to use.
Weightless when handling and so adaptable. Great piece of kit and also a boon when cleaning if your elderly. Don't hesitate if thinking of purchasing. I bought it as I have other Karchers tools, which have been great value
- Doug
Frequently Asked Questions
Deep Clean Your Home The Kärcher Way!
Kids Room
Attach the power nozzle set and destroy muck and bacteria from toys for a sanitising clean.
Baby Highchair
To cover a wider surface area like the highchair and cot, attach the microfibre sleeve, and you’re ready to steam clean hygienically.
Pet Beds & Bowls
The steam cleaner is a versatile way to clean pet beds and accessories. Powerful steam busts through dirt and eliminates unwanted pet odour.
Kitchen
You can safely use the steam cleaner on all kitchen surfaces. Attach the microfibre cloth to clean your splashback and cooktops. Then, use the power nozzle to destroy built-up grime in hard-to-reach places.
Toilet
Hygienically clean your toilet without fuss. Eliminate hidden bacteria and built-up grime using the power nozzle attachment.
Shower
Remove water spots and soap scum with ease. Attach the microfibre cloth head to steam clean your shower glass doors, then use the power nozzle to target stubborn grouting.
Outdoor furniture
Restore the shine to your outdoor furniture – just in time for summer. Our multifunctional accessories make it easy to tackle all surfaces.
Oven Trays
You’ll be amazed at how quickly the steam cleaner blasts through baked-on, stubborn oven grease. Use the round brush head set for a fast and targeted clean.
Curtains
The steam cleaner is the perfect appliance to freshen household fabrics and upholstery using the hand tool or carpet tool. Steam penetrates deeply into the fibres to remove odour and freshen up.
Steam Cleaning Demonstration Videos
Check out our step-by-step video guides below on how to spring clean your home using the Karcher Steam Cleaner range.
How to Spring Clean a Shower
Tips & tricks for cleaning the shower screen, tiles and taps.
How to Spring Clean a BBQ
Tips & tricks for cleaning the grill, hotplate and hood.
How to Spring Clean an Oven
Tips & tricks for cleaning both the inside and outside of the oven.