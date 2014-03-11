industrial and commercial vacuums
Kärcher industrial & commercial vacuum cleaners include both versatile wet and dry vacuum cleaners and dry vacuums.
Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaners
Indispensable: wet and dry vacuum cleaners cope with every kind of dirt. Whether dry, damp, or wet, the right machine from Kärcher will clean simply anything.
Dry Vacuum Cleaners
Our technically advanced Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners reliably remove loose and dry dirt – making them ideal for use in hotels, offices, retail and for building cleaning. Made from up to 60 percent recycled material, the machines are a sustainable solution for daily cleaning requirements. The compact vacuums impress with their high performance in continuous operation and are perfect for daily maintenance cleaning and daytime cleaning. With a low operating noise of just 52 dB(A), the ultra-quiet machines can also be used in noise-sensitive environments without any problems.
Construction Dust Control
Did you know 97% of construction workers are unaware of the dangers of construction dust?
Here you can learn about:
- The types of workplaces that are exposed to dangerous dusts.
- Silica dust prevention.
- Which dusts can commonly be found in which materials.
- The three classes of dust: L, M & H and what they mean.
- How you can reduce & limit your exposure to dangerous construction dusts.
What separates our Wet & Dry range from the rest?
Our Professional Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner range are the premium option on the market.
With TACT automatic filter cleaning technology, a wide range of industry solutions & a robust design built for industrial use, our Wet & Dry range will be perfect for your worksite.
Learn more about these benefits of the range here.
Solutions For Contract Cleaning & Hospitality
We have a diverse range of vacuums varying in tank capacity, size & noise levels.
Our options include battery operated options for flexibility and efficiency, a carpet cleaner range for deep cleaning & traditional corded barrel vacuums with strong suction power.
Our dry vacuum range is perfect for shop & restaurant cleaning, offices & hotels.
