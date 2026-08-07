Air Purifiers
Commercial grade Air Purifiers that improve the overall quality of the air which can be polluted due to carpets, pollen count & germs.
- Helps headaches, blocked noses and even asthma attacks.
- Option to upgrade to HEPA 13 & HEPA 14 filters to reduce the spread of viruses, including Coronavirus.
- Perfect for schools, offices, restaurants and many other indoor facilities.
Air Purifiers
The Kärcher AF 100 air purifier enhances safety in high-traffic environments such as schools and public spaces. Equipped with an advanced H13 filter, it effectively removes viruses, germs, and airborne pollutants, helping to maintain cleaner, healthier air. A smart sensor continuously monitors air quality and automatically adjusts the purifier’s performance for optimal results and energy efficiency.
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