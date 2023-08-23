Shop all Professional Detergents
Clean quickly and more effectively with lower energy consumption and less waste water pollution from mineral oil residues: there are numerous benefits to using Kärcher's professional cleaning and care agents.
Browse and shop all Professional detergents to suit your machine.
High pressure
Fast, efficient, thorough and resource-saving: high-pressure cleaning, in combination with perfectly coordinated cleaning agents, is also impressive in the case of very demanding cleaning tasks.
Floor
Thanks to their great effectiveness, Kärcher FloorPro cleaning agents ensure effortless and time-saving floor cleaning. At the same time, cleaning machines and surfaces are optimally protected.
Carpet
The CarpetPro line with innovative iCapsol technology is ideal for the gentle and effective cleaning of textile surfaces, reduces drying times and prevents recontamination.
Vehicle
Economical, precisely coordinated and thorough, even with difficult vehicle contours: our VehiclePro products are impressive in combination with our Pine Active fragrance concept and ensure optimum results.
For superior results with just 0.25% dilution*, Kärcher’s patented, highly concentrated detergents are specially formulated to deliver the best possible protection for the operator, machine and environment – and of course the sparkling results Kärcher is renowned for.
Developed to Kärcher’s exacting standards the innovative range includes task-specific solutions for particular surfaces and contaminants as well as ingredients to boost machine protection. Highly concentrated formulas save storage space and conserve natural resources through reduced packing material and transport costs throughout the supply chain.
Use our detergent finders below or get in touch to find your perfect Kärcher solution.
*required dilution rate determined by specific floor type and degree of soiling. Always use in accordance with manufacturer’s instructions.