If you want to keep your car looking good for as long as possible, it requires more than just a quick wash on the outside. From the seats to the cockpit, and the windows to the floor mats - thorough car interior cleaning is also part of taking care of your car and needs to be done on a regular basis. This protects the material inside and ensures that the vehicle retains its value for a long time. With just a couple of tricks and the right equipment, the inside of your car will be spotless in no time.