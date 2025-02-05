Signature Line
The origin of WOW. Only the best and most innovative products in the indoor categories bear Alfred Kärcher's signature and are part of the Signature Line*.
A Legacy of Innovation
Our founder, Alfred Kärcher, was a pioneer with a passion for creating truly innovative and high-quality products. The Signature Line honors his legacy, bringing together our most exceptional devices – the best Kärcher has ever created.
Choose The Best
Our most powerful and innovative indoor products, easily identified by their premium packaging and Alfred Kärcher's signature, represent the pinnacle of cleaning technology. The Signature Line takes innovation even further, with enhanced features and exclusive accessories.
Extended Warranty
You can extend the warranty either through the Home & Garden app or here using the online form.Go to the extended warranty
Home & Garden App
Register your Signature Line device in the Home & Garden app to get support, cleaning tips, user advice and more besides when assembling and setting up your device – so you can enjoy the best possible cleaning results. For added convenience, you can also use the app to activate the extended warranty for your product.More information about the Home & Garden app
*Range only available at selected retailers.