ONE-YEAR WARRANTY EXTENSION FOR SIGNATURE LINE DEVICES
Go for the max: warranty extension
As a special benefit, we offer a one-year warranty extension on all Signature Line products once you have registered them. You will receive a certificate via email. Please keep this document together with your original proof of purchase in case of a possible warranty case. Please note that you can easily register your product via the app. Just scan the QR code on the packaging or your product's packaging or welcome letter..
Signature Line products
VC 7 Signature Line
SE 6 Signature Line
FC 7 Signature Line
WV 7 Signature Line
SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line
Note: Registration must be completed within 4 weeks of the purchase date for the warranty extension to be valid.