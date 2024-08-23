ONE-YEAR WARRANTY EXTENSION FOR SIGNATURE LINE DEVICES

Signature Line FC 7

Go for the max: warranty extension

As a special benefit, we offer a one-year warranty extension on all Signature Line products once you have registered them. You will receive a certificate via email. Please keep this document together with your original proof of purchase in case of a possible warranty case. Please note that you can easily register your product via the app. Just scan the QR code on the packaging or your product's packaging or welcome letter..

+1 year warranty

Signature Line products

VC 7 Signature Line

SE 6 Signature Line

FC 7 Signature Line

WV 7 Signature Line

SC 5 Deluxe Signature Line

Note: Registration must be completed within 4 weeks of the purchase date for the warranty extension to be valid.

Phone number needs to be 10 digits with no spaces

We need personal information to verify product ownership in the case of a warranty claim.
Rest assured that personal information is not visible to anyone unless an investigation into their warranty eligibility is needed.

Please note we cannot deliver to PO boxes.

Please indicate the part number of the machine (X.XXX-XXX.X). Can be found on the box or machine.

Select files...

Upload your proof of purchase and keep file size below 7MB.
We accept file format in PNG, JPG, PDF, ZIP.

* mandatory field