Industrial floor sweepers
All industrial floor sweepers are available for lease or purchase
- Flexible and Efficient Cleaning Performance tailored to your industry
- High-quality, durable cleaning machines designed for commercial and industrial applications
- Book a free on-site demo today
Ride-On Vacuum Sweepers
Designed for: all medium to sized to large-sized areas.
Benefits: economical, clean, and ultra-efficient, incorporating the latest advancements in customer-focused cleaning technology. Built for easy handling, access, and servicing.
Perfect for: caretakers, tradesmen, contract cleaners, and industry professionals.
Recommended area: 1500-23,800 SQM max performance area
Walk Behind Sweepers & Vacuum Sweepers
Designed for: courtyards, paths, workshops, halls and many more applications.
Benefits: compact, ergonomic, and easy to use, delivering thorough cleaning and low dust development (even in corners).
Perfect for: caretakers, tradesmen, contract cleaners, and industry professionals.
Recommended area: 2800-3825 SQM max performance area
Introducing The Kärcher Sweeper Range
Experience unmatched versatility with Kärcher's range of sweepers, vacuum sweepers, and Sweepex options, carefully designed to overcome the most demanding cleaning challenges.
Kärcher sweepers provide the flexibility and adaptability to align with any job, including drive types to match every application – petrol, diesel, LPG, or electric.
Which areas are best suited to industrial vacuum sweepers?
One machine with hundreds of industrial applications: Kärcher’s vacuum sweepers are perfect for cleaning larger interior or exterior surfaces with maximum efficiency and minimal effort.
Industrial sweepers remove stubborn dirt, dust, and waste that conventional sweeping leaves behind in less time than ever.
Kärcher industrial floor sweepers are designed to enhance cleaning efficiency across every industry, including
- Warehouses and logistics facilities
- Factories or processing facilities
- Car park locations
- Hospitality venues
- Sports and leisure centres
- Steel and metal manufacturing facilities
- Electronics manufacturing facilities
- Pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing facilities
- Transport and transportation facilities
- Trade fairs and conference centres
Designed to meet cleaning requirements of your industry
Transport and Logistics
Our sweepers are designed to handle even the toughest dirt and debris, making them perfect for a variety of industries, including warehouses, transport, and logistics.
Construction
Professional machines that are a match for the wide range of cleaning challenges in the building and trades industry.
Industry
An experienced partner you can rely on for all industrial cleaning tasks.
Agriculture
Innovative Kärcher cleaning appliances and cleaning concepts that help you master the diverse requirements of the agricultural industry.
Interested In An Ultra-Efficient Sweeper In Australia? Partner up with the global experts - Karcher.
All industrial sweepers are available for lease or for sale.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Sweepex Broom Sweepers
Designed for: warehouses, courtyards and other large areas
Benefits: economical option that easily attaches to an existing forklift to introduce sweeping efficiency without additional costs.
Perfect for: caretakers, tradesmen, contract cleaners, and industry professionals.
Choosing The Right Kärcher Sweeper
What is a vacuum sweeper?
Kärcher vacuum sweepers provide high-performance sweeping to remove dirt from interior and exterior surfaces. When in use, the vacuum sweeper disperses dust using a roller brush, then vacuums up the dust using a suction turbine (fan) and deposits the dust collected into a filter system.
How does a vacuum sweeper work?
Kärcher sweeper models use different sweeping principles to deliver exceptional cleaning.
1. The Dustpan Principle (Push & Vacuum Sweepers)
The roller brush turns in the opposite direction to the direction of travel. Consequently, dirt is moved to the front of the sweeper and into the waste container (direct dirt pick-up). Kärcher's push sweepers and industrial vacuum sweepers operate in line with this principle.
Advantages:
- Low-dust sweeping due to lower brush speeds and a short "sweep path"
- Less brush wear
- Ideal for expansive and heavy dirt or fine dust
2. The Throwing Principle (Walk Behind & Ride-On Sweepers)
Dirt is collected in the opposite direction to the direction of travel and is moved into the rear dirt container via the main roller brush. Kärcher's walk-behind vacuum sweepers and ride-on vacuum sweepers operate in line with this principle.
Advantages:
- Container allows up to 100% fill level
- Ideal for coarse and light dirt
- Collects coarse dirt with ease using a coarse dirt flap
- Good overview due to the forward seating position
On which floors can sweepers and vacuum sweepers be used?
Different floor coverings and types of dirt also place different demands on the vacuum sweeper and relevant system. The standard main sweeper roller is the usual choice and stands out with its flexibility and long lifetime. However, the same roller brush is not suitable for all floor coverings. This is why Kärcher offers various solutions to help you achieve optimal cleaning results.
Introducing the Kärcher roller brush range
Main sweeper roller (standard)
- Medium bristle hardness
- Perfect for: normal street dirt, leaves or dusty environments, asphalt, screed or interlocking stones
Main sweeper roller (hard)
- Significantly harder bristles, including some with steel inserts
- Perfect for: rough surfaces and stubborn dirt or heavy waste
Main sweeper roller (soft)
- Soft bristles
- Perfect for: removing dirt and fine dust on smooth floors indoors
Main sweeper roller (antistatic)
- Soft bristles
- Perfect for: efficient carpet cleaning at trade fairs or sports facilities and hotels
- The following models are recommended for cleaning carpets and artificial turf: KM 75/40 W, KM 85/50 R, KM 90/60 R Adv
What sized area can vacuum sweepers be used?
Vacuum sweeper performance varies based on the model and equipment selected. An overview of the area cleaning performance (per hour) of the various vacuum sweepers is available in the below table. For comparison purposes: a commercially available hand brush's performance is between 120 and 160 m² (max.)
Vacuum sweeper
Industrial vacuum sweepers
Area cleaning performance (per hour)
7200–28,000 m²
Vacuum sweeper
Ride-on vacuum sweepers
Area cleaning performance (per hour)
5100–13,600 m²
Vacuum sweeper
Walk-behind vacuum sweeper
Area cleaning performance (per hour)
3375–4725 m²
Vacuum sweeper
Push sweepers/vacuum sweepers
Area cleaning performance (per hour)
2800–3680 m²