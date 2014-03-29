Outstanding performance on large areas.

Outdoor areas are not only subject to dirt produced in daily work operations, but also to environmental influences. Vehicle deposits, mud, dust, rain and snow are easily removed with powerful Kärcher machines. Ride-on sweepers with area performances of up to 23,520 m²/ h can clean almost any area effortlessly – and with high-pressure cleaners and water flow rates of up to 1,300 l/h, even the most stubborn dirt can be removed quickly.