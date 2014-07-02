NT 70/2 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner
Powerful Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner with 70 L container capacity and twin suction motors for heavy-duty use.
The NT 70 series of machines consists of large, powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaners with up to three motors. A complete portfolio of models, which demonstrates its advantages especially in wet applications and when vacuuming coarse dirt. Strong suction power and proven Kärcher quality at an affordable price.
Features and benefits
Integrated accessory storage
- Large bumper with accessory storage.
Integrated drain hose
- The container is easy to empty via the drain hose, a clear advantage given its large 70 l tank.
Ergonomic push handle
- The NT 70 has an ergonomic push handle for greater manoeuvrability.
Robust bumper
- The robust bumper protects the vacuum cleaner from knocks and bumps.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of phases (Phases)
|1
|Voltage (Volt)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hertz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (Litres per second)
|2 x 74
|Vacuum (Millibar/Kilopascal)
|254 / 25.4
|Container capacity (Litre)
|70
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (Watt)
|Maximum 2400
|Standard nominal width ( )
|DN 40
|Cable length (Metre)
|10
|Sound pressure level (Decibel)
|79
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|25.2
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|32.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|720 x 510 x 975
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 Metre
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Unit
- Suction tubes length: 550 Millimetre
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 Millimetre
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Drain hose
- Push handle
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
Accessories
Find parts
