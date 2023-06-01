Currently at the world of Kärcher
Kärcher Services
Kärcher Center Locations
Click here to find your local Kärcher specialist, for the full range of home and garden and professional products as well as servicing and expert advice.
Authorised Dealer Search
Find your nearest Kärcher authorised Home & Garden or Professional dealer or service agent anywhere in Australia here.
Shop Online From Kärcher
Shop the entire Kärcher product range from karcher.com.au and receive free shipping on orders over $299.
Request a site survey & onsite demonstration
Not sure what machine your business needs? We offer free site surveys and onsite machine demos.
Warranty Registration
Register your product here
Spare Parts Shop
Visit our spare parts shop here.
Latest news from Kärcher Australia
1 June 2023