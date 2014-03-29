Robot, cloud and app: three components, one cohesive system

Kärcher’s robot vacuums and mops offer a wide range of features and customisation options, while being super easy to use.

The perfect combination of robot, cloud, and smartphone app control delivers the best cleaning results. Use the timer functions and customise cleaning programs to suit your lifestyle. And if a security update or new features become available, you’ll be automatically notified via the app.

Discover our autonomous cleaning solutions to free up your time for the good stuff.