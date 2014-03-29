Robot vacuums and mops

Kärcher’s robotic cleaners handle the hard work, so you can relax. Our robotic mop offers deep, wet cleaning for spotless floors, while our versatile vacuum cleaner effortlessly tackles carpets and hard surfaces.

Our robot vacuums and mops

Highlights

Robot, cloud and app: three components, one cohesive system

Kärcher’s robot vacuums and mops offer a wide range of features and customisation options, while being super easy to use.

The perfect combination of robot, cloud, and smartphone app control delivers the best cleaning results. Use the timer functions and customise cleaning programs to suit your lifestyle. And if a security update or new features become available, you’ll be automatically notified via the app.

Discover our autonomous cleaning solutions to free up your time for the good stuff.

Person controlling robotic vacuum cleaner by smartphone app

The future is now: autonomous cleaning

Simply start our top-notch robot vacuums and mops via the mobile app while you’re out and about, and return home to a spotless space.

Our robot series delivers exceptional performance and cutting-edge technology: Using advanced LiDAR laser navigation, our robots create a detailed floor plan of your home. With precise sensors, they always know their location, can navigate around obstacles, and avoid stairs during cleaning cycles.

Our RCV series offers comprehensive cleaning, vacuuming and mopping: Carpets are thoroughly cleaned in suction mode, while the robot intelligently avoids them during mopping.

The intelligent live mapping function lets you monitor cleaning progress: You can rely on the exceptional cleaning performance and advanced features of our robots to simplify your daily life. Have your floors expertly vacuumed and mopped while you focus on other things.

Robot vacuuming and mopping in front of stairs

The choice is yours: tailor the cleaning level and choose from various cleaning methods

Kärcher robot vacuums and mops are true all-rounders, capable of dry cleaning with suction and brush, or a combination of dry cleaning and wet mopping with microfibre cloth and fresh water tank. The convenient app control lets you adjust settings like suction power and water volume, and target specific areas for extra cleaning with multiple passes.

Robot mopping up footprints

RCV 3 – the entry-level model

Vacuuming or mopping – our entry-level model can do both

Reclaim your time for the good things in life with Kärcher's entry-level RCV 3 robot vacuum and mop. This autonomous cleaner efficiently tackles standard hard floors and low-pile carpets, even when you're away. Customise your cleaning routine with the app, setting specific cleaning programs for each room, defining no-go zones, or targeting specific areas with spot cleaning. Advanced LiDAR navigation and sensitive sensors ensure precise and safe cleaning.


Technical data

  • Suction power: 2,500 Pa
  • Run time: 120 min
  • 2-in-1 waste container (300 ml) incl. fresh water tank (170 ml)
  • Dry waste container: 500 ml

Features of the RCV 3

RCV 5 – the smart one

As thorough as the RCV 3 – but with the addition of artificial intelligence

Keep shoes and cables safe with the RCV 5's advanced AI. This top-of-the-line robot vacuum and mop uses LiDAR navigation, dual laser sensors, and a camera to navigate obstacles with ease. Its quiet operation ensures a peaceful home environment. Versatile cleaning options include vacuuming and mopping hard floors, and deep carpet cleaning with Auto Boost. The robot intelligently avoids carpets during mopping. Easy app control completes the package.


Technical data:

  • Suction power: 5,000 Pa
  • Run time: 120 min
  • Dry waste container: 330 ml
  • Fresh water tank: 240 ml

Features of the RCV 5

Autonomous cleaning – the Home Robots app makes it a reality

The Kärcher Home Robots app puts you in control of your robot vacuum and mop. With autonomous cleaning, you can set cleaning schedules, create cleaning maps, and start cleaning remotely, all from the convenience of your smartphone. Download the free Kärcher Home Robots app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to unlock a world of cleaning possibilities.

Data protection

Data protection

All data transfer between the Home Robots app and your robot vacuum and mop is securely handled via German cloud servers. As a German company, Kärcher prioritises data protection and adheres to all relevant legal requirements, ensuring your data remains private and secure. Regular software and security updates keep your app and data protected.

Setting up cleaning areas

Setting up cleaning areas

The Kärcher robot vacuums and mops clean autonomously and systematically. Use the app to set "no-go zones" to restrict cleaning to specific areas or to prevent mopping in certain areas. You can also create "virtual walls" to block off entire rooms. This is all easily configured through the app.

Variety of cleaning modes

Different cleaning modes

Our Home Robots app offers more than just basic autonomous cleaning. Whether you want to vacuum, mop, or a combination of both, the app lets you easily customise cleaning modes for specific rooms or areas. You can also fine-tune settings like suction power and water flow rate to meet your specific needs.

Cleaning schedule 2.0

Cleaning schedule 2.0

With the timer function on the Home Robot app, you can create a custom cleaning schedule for your Kärcher robot vacuum and mop. Set specific days and times for cleaning and choose the cleaning program for each room. Thanks to room mapping, you can tailor settings for each individual room.

Spot cleaning and area cleaning

Spot cleaning and area cleaning

There are two flexible solutions for quick clean-ups. For small spills, use the app to set a specific spot for targeted cleaning. For larger areas, define the cleaning area in the app for a fast, focused clean.

Activating and deactivating functions

Activating and deactivating functions

Different functions can be enabled or disabled in the app: for example, on the RCV 5, you can turn off Auto Boost on rugs and carpets to maintain low suction power for light cleaning. This saves energy and extends cleaning time.

Accessory statistics

Accessory statistics

The demands placed on a robot vacuum and mop can vary between households, depending on factors like the size of the area, level of dirt, and cleaning frequency. This affects how quickly accessories wear out.

The Home Robots app tracks accessory usage and notifies you when it's time for replacement. This ensures your robot is always in top condition and delivers optimal cleaning results.

Cleaning history

Cleaning history

Every cleaning run is recorded in real time and saved in the Home Robots app. This provides valuable insights into your robot's activity. See which rooms were cleaned, distances covered, and square metres cleaned. Keep track of your robot's progress, even when you're away.

Other functions

Other functions

The Home Robots app gives you control over all the important functions of your cleaning robot. It offers extra features that can be handy in various situations. For example, use the app as a remote control to guide your robot to tricky spots. You can also use your smartphone to adjust the language and volume of voice prompts or access FAQs.

Initial startup and maintenance

RCV FAQs – questions and answers

Questions about the robotic vacuum cleaner:

All conventional hard floors and low-pile carpets. When using the robot on wooden floors, please remember to remove the mop plate from the robot after damp cleaning to prevent damage to the wood.

In general, light does not affect the robot's behaviour, though dark shadows may trigger object detection in the RCV 5.

Please make sure the charging station is plugged in. We recommend placing the charging station against a wall with 1.5 m clearance to the front and 0.5 m clearance to the left and right.

If the charging station is moved during cleaning, the robot may struggle to locate it once it has finished.

No. The maximum voltage carried by the charging contacts is within the safe voltage range for the human body.

Make sure the power outlet is supplied with power and fully in contact with the charging station's power supply. Please also check that the robot's charging contacts are touching those of the charging station. If the above methods do not resolve the issues, please contact our customer service.

Before the robot starts cleaning, it rotates on its axis twice to calibrate itself. This process is run by default. If the robot nevertheless moves in an uncoordinated manner, please check the following:

  • The fall sensor is covered with dust or dirt, which triggers an error signal. Clean the fall sensor with a slightly damp cotton cloth.
  • The wheel has something caught in it, causing the robot to move in circles. Remove the foreign object from the wheel.
  • The collision sensor is defective. Touch and press the collision sensors on the front and sides of the robot to check if the plate can spring back automatically.

If the above methods do not resolve the issues, please contact our customer service.

  • Please recharge the battery if you haven't used the robot for a while. Charge the robot in the charging station for 3-5 hours.
  • The battery's operating time decreases when it reaches the end of its service life.

If the above methods do not resolve the issues, please contact our customer service.

  • The battery is too low for the scheduled cleaning.
  • The scheduled cleaning time was not saved. Please check whether the cleaning task was saved or corresponds to your requirements.

If the above methods do not resolve the issue, please contact our customer service.

First check if the robot's fall sensor is covered with dust. If the issue persists after you have cleaned the sensor, there may be a fault with the sensor itself. Please contact our customer service.

  • Please check the battery level. If it is too low, charge the robot and try again.
  • The robot will not switch on if the ambient temperature is below 0°C or above 35°C.

Hold down the power button. The robot must not be in the charging station.

  • Make sure there is enough clearance around the charging station (0.5 m at either side and 1.5 at the front) and the charging contacts are free of dust and other foreign objects.
  • The ambient temperature may be too low (less than 0°C) or too high (more than 35°C).

Yes, you can start the robot by pressing the power button. Some of the features, however, can only be used with an active Wi-Fi connection, via the app.

  1. Open the Google Home app
  2. Press "Set up device" and select "Google Service"
  3. Find the "Skills"
  4. Log in to your account
  5. Select the device as instructed
  1. Open the Alexa app and press "More" to get to Skill & Games
  2. Find the "Skills"
  3. Click "Activate"
  4. Log in to your account
  5. Complete the connection to your account
  6. Click "Find devices" and select the device as instructed

RCV 3:
Press the home button for 5 seconds. Release the home button when you hear a beep, then press the home button for another 5 seconds. Once you hear a beep, the system has been reset. The user information and cleaning records are deleted, but the version and maintenance of the accessories remain unchanged.

RCV 5:
Hold down the reset button for 3 seconds. Once you hear a beep, the system has been reset. The user information and cleaning records are deleted, but the version and maintenance of the accessories remain unchanged.

On its first use, the wiping and vacuuming robot travels around the room to calibrate itself, creating a map of the area. It does not clean as it does so. This calibration process can be repeated for new areas via the app.

Questions about the cleaning performance:

We strongly advise against cleaning floors on which water has accumulated. Taking in liquid could damage the robot.

Switch the robot off immediately and dry the container, the filter assembly components and the suction port. Once the components are dry, put them back and restart the robot. If the robot is still not working, please contact our customer service.

Check if the dust container is full, because that can cause dirt to escape. Please empty the dust container before it gets too full.

Please check the battery level. If it is low, charge the robot and try again.

  • Make sure the robot isn't in "Do not disturb" mode, as this will prevent it from cleaning.
  • The robot won't resume cleaning if it was manually placed in the charging station.
  • The dust container is full. Please empty it.
  • The filter is blocked. Please clean it.
  • A foreign object is caught in the brush. Please remove it.

 Remove the wipe holder and select "Vacuum" in the app.

The water tank must only be filled with water.

The robot can clean under furniture only if there is enough space between the floor and the furniture.

Questions about the app:

You can find the QR code for the "Kärcher Home Robots" app in the user manual. Scan it with your smartphone to download the app.

Please check if your Wi-Fi network is operating at 2.4 GHz. If your Wi-Fi network is dual band (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), try setting it to 2.4 GHz.

Make sure the robot is as close to the router as possible.

 Yes, you can use the app to set up individual rooms and select them for cleaning on the map.

Place the robot and charging station in a new area. Open the map list in the app and select the option to create a new map.

Make sure the robot is connected to the network and is within range of the WLAN.

Yes, you can control the robot remotely using the app.

Questions about product maintenance:

No. Once the robot is fully charged, it switches to the supplementary charging mode to prevent overcharging. Please also make sure that no children play with the robot, even if it is fully charged.

Yes. Once the cleaning robot is fully charged, it switches to the supplementary low-current charging mode to prevent overcharging. Please also make sure that no children play with the robot, even if it is fully charged. If you are not going to use the cleaning robot for a while, we recommend switching it off and storing it in its packaging.

Troubleshooting:

Please check and remove the foreign object from around the radar or move the robot somewhere else to restart it.

Please wipe the robot's fall sensor and try again (you can find information on the sensor's location in the user manual).

Please move the cleaning robot somewhere else and try again.

Try pressing the collision sensor and checking it for foreign objects. Restart the robot after you have removed the foreign objects.

If the cleaning robot is too hot or too cold, please only start using it again once the temperature has returned to normal.

Restart the device or contact customer service.

Switch off the cleaning robot and restart it.

A foreign object could be caught in the brush, side brush or left/right wheel. Switch off the cleaning robot and remove any foreign objects.