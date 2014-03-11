If you're sick of leaves and outdoor mess constantly coming back after you clean it, use a Kärcher Push Sweeper to sweep leaves the easy way!

Compared to leaf blowers or brooms, Kärcher Push Sweepers actually collect the mess into their container in one easy pass, allowing you to get rid of the mess and ensure it doesn't come back.

The range is ideal for driveways, open courtyards, tennis courts, around swimming pools and for any other large open space.