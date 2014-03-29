BATTERY SPOT CLEANER AND SPRAY EXTRACTOR

The cordless way to deep clean. Remove stains, odours, and revitalise your fabrics.

Experience the power of deep cleaning as it removes unwanted stains and odours from every fibre of your fabrics. Whether it's your carpets, couches, furniture, car seats, or mattresses, Kärcher is perfect for any stain removal or restoration task.

