BATTERY SPOT CLEANER AND SPRAY EXTRACTOR
The cordless way to deep clean. Remove stains, odours, and revitalise your fabrics.
Experience the power of deep cleaning as it removes unwanted stains and odours from every fibre of your fabrics. Whether it's your carpets, couches, furniture, car seats, or mattresses, Kärcher is perfect for any stain removal or restoration task.
Find out more about the SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner bundles below ↓
YOUR NEW CLEAN
The ultimate stain remover: Our spot and spray extraction cleaners can tackle even the toughest dirt on almost any textile surface. From car seats and carpets to doormats, garden furniture, upholstery and fabric covers – Kärcher’s spot and spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of cleaning solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Grease, dirt and odours? No problem!
DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE
Breathe easy with a deep clean: Our spot and spray extraction cleaners eliminate allergens and deep-seated dirt, ensuring a healthy and hygienic home.
Delivering impressive results, no matter the textile surface, our spot and spray extraction cleaners are built to last, offering high quality and durability.
FOR EVERY CHALLENGE
Expand your cleaning power: Our range of accessories, from crevice tools to upholstery nozzles, let you clean every corner of your home, from floors to furniture.
All accessory parts are compatible with our Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner accessories.
18V Battery Spot Cleaner Features
Battery spray extraction cleaner
Cleanliness with the WOW factor: The SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner combines Kärcher’s proven spray extraction technology with the 18V Kärcher Battery Power platform. The result? Efficient, convenient, and deep cleaning in just one step. Remove dirt from car seats, garden furniture, or upholstery anytime, anywhere – even in hard-to-reach spots. It’s as powerful as our corded spray extraction cleaners, but with the added flexibility of a battery.
Convenient 2-in-1 hose
Enjoy ultimate cleaning convenience with our 2-in-1 hose. The inside spray hose makes cleaning a breeze, while the long, flexible suction hose reaches those hard-to-reach spots with ease. The swivel joint on the hose provides even greater freedom of movement, so you can clean every nook and cranny effortlessly.
- Inside spray hose for easy cleaning.
- Long, flexible suction hose for hard-to-reach areas.
- Swivel joint for greater flexibility.
2-Tank System - Easy Filling and Emptying
Simplify your cleaning with our 2-tank system. Filling the fresh water tank is a breeze, so you can start cleaning straight away. When it’s time to empty the dirty water tank, it’s easy to do without any contact with dirt. Experience hassle-free cleaning from start to finish.
- Easy to fill fresh water tank.
- Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any. contact with dirt.
Practical Accessory and Hose Storage
Transporting your cleaning gear has never been easier. Our SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner features practical accessory and hose storage, making it easy to carry with one hand. All accessories and the hose can be stored directly on the device, so you have everything you need at your fingertips.
- Easy one-handed transport – all accessories and hose are stored directly on the device.
- All accessories are always attached, so they’re ready when you need them.
Compact Design - Flexibility Everywhere
Our SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner is designed to be flexible, fitting into tight spaces and reaching hard-to-reach areas with ease. Its compact size and practical handle make it easy to transport. No cleaning challenge is too big or too small for this powerhouse.
- Flexible, even in tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas.
- Practical handle for easy transport.
The Ultra Clean Detergents | Locally formulated and made in Australia for Australian households
Where Can I Use It?
The Kärcher SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner is your go-to solution for all carpets and fibres. Whether you need a quick spot clean or a deep clean for larger areas, this cleaner can handle it. It works by spraying detergent deep into the fibres, loosening dirt, and then vacuuming it away. No more stains or dirt lingering in your carpets, couches, car seats, or furniture – the SE 3-18 will leave them looking spotless.
Watch it in Action
While vacuuming can remove surface dirt, the Kärcher SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner takes deep cleaning to the next level. This machine sprays cleaning chemicals deep into the fibres, loosening dirt and grime, and then effortlessly vacuums it away until the area is spotless!
FAQs
Accessories
With our wide range of accessories, our spot and spray extraction cleaners are versatile and, with the right detergent, ensure the best cleaning results. The accessories can be quickly attached and removed with a single click.