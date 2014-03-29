BATTERY SPOT CLEANER AND SPRAY EXTRACTOR

The cordless way to deep clean. Remove stains, odours, and revitalise your fabrics.

Experience the power of deep cleaning as it removes unwanted stains and odours from every fibre of your fabrics. Whether it's your carpets, couches, furniture, car seats, or mattresses, Kärcher is perfect for any stain removal or restoration task.

Find out more about the SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner bundles below ↓

October Drop

Spot Cleaner Award

Signature Line - Desktop

    0 Products

    YOUR NEW CLEAN

    The ultimate stain remover: Our spot and spray extraction cleaners can tackle even the toughest dirt on almost any textile surface. From car seats and carpets to doormats, garden furniture, upholstery and fabric covers – Kärcher’s spot and spray extraction cleaners offer a wide range of cleaning solutions for both indoor and outdoor use. Grease, dirt and odours? No problem!

    Remove stubborn dirt with Kärcher spray extraction cleaners

    DOWN TO THE SMALLEST FIBRE

    Breathe easy with a deep clean: Our spot and spray extraction cleaners eliminate allergens and deep-seated dirt, ensuring a healthy and hygienic home.

    Delivering impressive results, no matter the textile surface, our spot and spray extraction cleaners are built to last, offering high quality and durability.

    Deep fibre cleaning Kärcher spray extraction cleaner

    FOR EVERY CHALLENGE

    Expand your cleaning power: Our range of accessories, from crevice tools to upholstery nozzles, let you clean every corner of your home, from floors to furniture.

    All accessory parts are compatible with our Wet & Dry vacuum cleaner accessories.

    Kärcher spray extraction cleaner for every challenge

    18V Battery Spot Cleaner Features

    Battery spray extraction cleaner

    Cleanliness with the WOW factor: The SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner combines Kärcher’s proven spray extraction technology with the 18V Kärcher Battery Power platform. The result? Efficient, convenient, and deep cleaning in just one step. Remove dirt from car seats, garden furniture, or upholstery anytime, anywhere – even in hard-to-reach spots. It’s as powerful as our corded spray extraction cleaners, but with the added flexibility of a battery.

    Convenient 2-in-1 hose

    Enjoy ultimate cleaning convenience with our 2-in-1 hose. The inside spray hose makes cleaning a breeze, while the long, flexible suction hose reaches those hard-to-reach spots with ease. The swivel joint on the hose provides even greater freedom of movement, so you can clean every nook and cranny effortlessly.

    • Inside spray hose for easy cleaning.
    • Long, flexible suction hose for hard-to-reach areas.
    • Swivel joint for greater flexibility.

     

     

    2-Tank System - Easy Filling and Emptying

    Simplify your cleaning with our 2-tank system. Filling the fresh water tank is a breeze, so you can start cleaning straight away. When it’s time to empty the dirty water tank, it’s easy to do without any contact with dirt. Experience hassle-free cleaning from start to finish.

    • Easy to fill fresh water tank.
    • Convenient removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without any. contact with dirt.

     

    Practical Accessory and Hose Storage

    Transporting your cleaning gear has never been easier. Our SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner features practical accessory and hose storage, making it easy to carry with one hand. All accessories and the hose can be stored directly on the device, so you have everything you need at your fingertips.

    • Easy one-handed transport – all accessories and hose are stored directly on the device.
    • All accessories are always attached, so they’re ready when you need them.

     

    Compact Design - Flexibility Everywhere

    Our SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner is designed to be flexible, fitting into tight spaces and reaching hard-to-reach areas with ease. Its compact size and practical handle make it easy to transport. No cleaning challenge is too big or too small for this powerhouse.

    • Flexible, even in tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas.
    • Practical handle for easy transport.

     

     

    The Ultra Clean Detergents | Locally formulated and made in Australia for Australian households

    Where Can I Use It?

    The Kärcher SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner is your go-to solution for all carpets and fibres. Whether you need a quick spot clean or a deep clean for larger areas, this cleaner can handle it. It works by spraying detergent deep into the fibres, loosening dirt, and then vacuuming it away. No more stains or dirt lingering in your carpets, couches, car seats, or furniture – the SE 3-18 will leave them looking spotless.

    Using the Spot Cleaner is simple and straightforward. Just follow these steps:

    1. Fill the clean water tank with water and add one of our best-selling Australian made detergents - ensuring optimal cleaning power.

    Step 1

    2. Soak the area you want to clean with detergent using the spray trigger on the machine.

    step 2

    3. Watch as the dirty water is efficiently sucked out of the fibers through the nozzle, leaving your surfaces clean and refreshed.

    step 3

    4. Once you're finished with your cleaning session, easily tip out the dirty water for a hassle-free clean-up.

    step 4

    Watch it in Action

    While vacuuming can remove surface dirt, the Kärcher SE 3-18 Ultra Clean Battery Spot Cleaner takes deep cleaning to the next level. This machine sprays cleaning chemicals deep into the fibres, loosening dirt and grime, and then effortlessly vacuums it away until the area is spotless!

    FAQs

    This spot cleaner is best used for tackling small, tough stains and spills on carpets, upholstery, and car interiors. It can quickly and effectively remove dirt and grime from most places.

    It works by spraying a cleaning solution onto the stain directly and then using its powerful suction to extract the dirt and moisture. This efficient process ensures that even the most stubborn stains are lifted, leaving your surfaces spotless. For example as a spot carpet cleaner, it combines both spraying and vacuuming functions for optimal results.

    The machine can remove a variety of stains, including food and drink spills, pet stains, mud, and grease. This spot cleaner is designed to handle even the most persistent marks on your carpets, upholstery, and other fabric surfaces.

    Generally, this machine is safe for use on a wide range of materials, but always check the manufacturer's guidelines for specific fabric care.

    For maintaining your machine, we recommend regularly emptying and rinsing the dirty water tank, cleaning the nozzles and brushes to prevent blockages, and checking for any wear and tear. Proper maintenance ensures that your spot cleaner remains effective and has a longer lifespan.

    Yes, this spot vacuum cleaner is designed to be compact and easy to store. Its sleek design and manageable size allow it to fit comfortably in small storage spaces, such as closets or under shelves.

    This cleaner is compatible with a range of Kärcher-approved cleaning solutions. Using these recommended products ensures optimal performance of your home cleaner and helps to effectively remove stains while protecting your surfaces.

    Accessories

    With our wide range of accessories, our spot and spray extraction cleaners are versatile and, with the right detergent, ensure the best cleaning results. The accessories can be quickly attached and removed with a single click.

    More Products (6)
    Product range from Kärcher – cleaning devices with exchangeable battery

    You can find all devices from the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform here

    To the products