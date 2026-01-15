Hard Floor Cleaners
Our Hard Floor Cleaners use continuous fresh water whilst cleaning through their twin tank system - making them the perfect replacement for the mop & bucket!
- Suitable for ALL hard floor types, including tiles, laminate & timber.
- Twin-tank technology - no more spreading dirty water around the floors.
- Perfect for pet hair and food & drink spills.
- Two-in-one! Mop and sweep at the same time.
- Save up to 50% of your cleaning time!
The FC 8 Smart Signature Line – our smart highlight
The FC 8 Smart Signature Line makes short work of the old household rule "First vacuum, then mop" just as easily as it eliminates all types of dry and wet everyday dirt. Its two counter-rotating pairs of rollers get to work immediately and, this way, they give your floor back its old shine in half the time**. Now with attractive LCD display and app connection: transfer a selection of ten cleaning modes, optimised for different floor types, to the device or configure customised cleaning modes for perfect cleaning results.
The Home & Garden app
Find out how to achieve perfect cleaning results with your FC 8 Smart Signature Line. Via Bluetooth you can easily connect your floor cleaner to your smartphone using the Home & Garden app. Benefit from our expert tips and a variety of recommended cleaning modes for different floor types or create your own customised modes.
Two standard cleaning modes and boost function
The right setting for every kind of dirt. Two standard cleaning modes with different water volumes and roller speeds, and a boost function for stubborn dirt, are preset on the device. Meaning every floor can be cleaned gently and effectively.
10 cleaning modes for 10 floor types through the app
Adapt the cleaning process to suit your individual needs. With the app, you can permanently transfer your choice of ten cleaning modes to the device – each offering different water volumes and roller speeds for different floor types. This means you always achieve the best cleaning results for every floor.
25 possible combinations for customised cleaning modes
Configure your own cleaning modes by setting the water volume and roller speed in five stages and find the optimum combination for your floors.
Step-by-step instructions and warnings
Instructions and warnings both in the app and on the display guide you perfectly through the entire cleaning process and provide helpful tips.
Individual settings
Customise your user experience however you want. Handy settings such as the battery indicator and a choice of 36 languages can be adjusted via the display on the device itself. A personalised greeting, the LEDs, the pre-humidification duration, boost duration and the display of notifications can be set up via the app.
System updates
If new system updates are available for your device, a notification will appear in the app, and the update can even be run from the app.
Signature Line
The origin of WOW. Only the best and most innovative products from the Indoor categories bear the signature of Alfred Kärcher and are part of the Signature Line.
Using the FC 8 Smart Signature Line
Advantages that make the difference
Patented Kärcher scraping: 500 roller revolutions per minute for powerful cleaning
Thanks to the innovative, patented scraping, Kärcher floor cleaners do not require a suction unit at all. The rollers with self-cleaning function are continuously wetted with fresh water and clean the floor effectively at up to 500 revolutions per minute. The dirty water produced is efficiently wiped off and collected in a separate tank.
Floors cleaned in 50% less time**
Thanks to the patented scraping, you can achieve perfect cleaning results with our 2-in-1 floor cleaners. They mop and pick up all types of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step – even getting right into corners and edges effortlessly.Hairs are also picked up reliably by the integrated hair combs.
Effortless cleaning with hover technology
Experience the ease of cleaning with hover technology in the FC 7 and FC 8. Four counter-rotating rollers glide gently over your floors, effortlessly removing dirty marks and debris. The hover effect sees the devices literally float above the floor, meaning you need to apply less force.
The flexible swivel joint makes manoeuvring around furniture and corners a breeze.
Can be lowered 180° to get under furniture with ease
Finally a device that can clean everywhere! Kärcher floor cleaners reach every corner effortlessly. Their slim design allows them to rotate 180° and glide under furniture with ease, removing dirt and stains even in hard-to-reach places.
Cleaning really can be that quiet
No more noisy housework! Thanks to the patented scraper technology, Kärcher floor cleaners work without any suction fan and still clean powerfully yet quietly. This means you can clean while your children sleep or play, and your pets needn’t get agitated by the noise of cleaning.
System!Clean self-cleaning
Clean rollers – quick as a flash! With the integrated System!Clean self-cleaning function of the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4, the tiresome job of cleaning the rollers becomes a thing of the past. Simply activate the self-cleaning mode and the rollers rotate at 400 revolutions per minute, effectively removing dirt and hair from the rollers. With the FC 8, this can even be done via the display menu for added convenience. For extra hygiene, the rollers are machine-washable up to 60 °C. Save time and savour the convenience of the self-cleaning system.
Adjustable cleaning modes for different types of floors and dirt
Our floor cleaners offer various settings for different types of floor and dirt. On the FC 8, the app connection can be used to transfer a selection of ten cleaning modes to the device. This model also features the option to configure your own customised cleaning modes to meet all of your requirements.
Exchangeable battery system for any length of run time
Maximum freedom of movement and flexibility as well as a run time which can be extended by any amount with 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries for the FC 4-4 and FC 2-4. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can also be used in all other 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.
Remove up to 99.9% of bacteria
Thanks to Hygienic!Spin technology, Kärcher floor cleaners remove up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria from all common household hard floors.****
Effortless floor cleaning
No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out the floor cleaning cloths, since the dirt is continuously removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging the bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily removable fresh water tank and dirty water tank.
Suitable for all hard floors
Low residual moisture means it is suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.
Perfect edge cleaning
The central roller drive on the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4 ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.
Washable Pure!Roll rollers
The high-quality Pure!Roll cleaning rollers are quick and easy to fit and remove. The rollers are also machine-washable at up to 60 °C.
Up to 93% water savings***
Compared to cleaning with a traditional wiping mop and bucket.***
Standalone
Ideal for taking a break – our floor cleaners stand upright by themselves.
A pioneer in the field of hard floor cleaning
With its patented wiping technology, Kärcher became one of the first brands in the world to launch a device for 2-in-1 cleaning (coarse dirt pick-up and mopping in one step), opening up a whole new product category.
Bring back the WOW to your stage
The floor may be hard, but that doesn't mean cleaning has to be as well. Our floor cleaners simply get everything cleaner. They come as convenient all-in-one devices or battery-powered lightweight models.
FC 8 SMART SIGNATURE LINE
Area performance of approx. 230 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Battery run time of approx. 60 min
- Suitable for all hard floors + 2 standard cleaning modes + boost mode + any number of additional cleaning modes using the app
- Perfect corner and edge cleaning
- Includes 4 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
- Exceptionally smooth thanks to counter-rotating rollers
- 4-roller drive technology
- Floor head with integrated LEDs
- Attractive LCD display and app connection
- Self-cleaning mode with 400 roller revolutions per minute
FC 7 CORDLESS
Area performance of approx. 175 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Battery run time of approx. 45 min
- Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning modes + boost mode
- Perfect corner and edge cleaning
- Includes 4 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
- Exceptionally smooth thanks to counter-rotating rollers
- 4-roller drive technology
- Self-cleaning mode with 400 roller revolutions per minute
FC 4-4 BATTERY SET
Area performance of approx. 90 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Run time of up to 30 min per battery charge
- Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning modes
- Perfect corner and edge cleaning
- Includes 2 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
+ two 4 V exchangeable batteries
- Self-cleaning mode with 400 roller revolutions per minute
FC 2-4 BATTERY SET
Area performance of approx. 70 m² per battery charge
- Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
- Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
- Run time of up to 20 min per battery charge
- Suitable for all hard floors
- Optimised corner and edge cleaning
- Includes 1 roller + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner + 4 V exchangeable battery
Parents & pet owners - can you relate?
For all the parents & pet owners out there, we know how hard it can be to keep the floors clean. Our Hard Floor Cleaner range can help!
They are perfect for cleaning:
- Drink spills on the floor
- Small food scraps
- Pet hair
- Dirt and mud brought inside by the kids or your pets
- Puppy wee on the floor
Always clean with clean water
Unlike traditional floor cleaning methods such as mopping, the Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner range cleans with continuous fresh water - so you no longer need to push dirty water around your floors whilst cleaning.
The dirty water is collected into the dirty water tanks as you clean, whilst the rollers stay moist with water and detergent from a separate clean water tank, ensuring your floors are always being cleaned properly.
Suitable for all hard floor types
Whether wood, stone or synthetic: combined with Kärcher cleaning and care products, the Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners clean well on all hard floors – thanks to high-quality microfibre rollers and low residual moisture, even on sensitive parquet.
You can find a large selection of special detergents for optimal protection here.
Right to the edge cleaning
The entire Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner range are designed so that the rollers go right to the edge of the machine.
This ensures cleaning of your entire floor, so none of your hard floors are missed!
Clean those hard to reach areas
With the super light frame and maneuverability of the head, you can clean all those areas that often get missed!
How to clean your hard floors with a Kärcher FC 7 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner
Watch this short guide on how to effectively clean your floors with the FC 7 Hard Floor Cleaner.
Be sure to watch until the end to see how it goes againt cleaning up egg, blueberries and chocolate powder on the ground!
Frequently Asked Questions
Accessories and Detergents
With the range of accessories for Kärcher hard floor cleaner, you can tailor cleaning and care perfectly to the requirements of your floors. The standard detergent, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone provide these floors with additional care and protection.