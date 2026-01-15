Hard Floor Cleaners

Our Hard Floor Cleaners use continuous fresh water whilst cleaning through their twin tank system - making them the perfect replacement for the mop & bucket!

  • Suitable for ALL hard floor types, including tiles, laminate timber.
  • Twin-tank technology - no more spreading dirty water around the floors.
  • Perfect for pet hair and food & drink spills.
  • Two-in-one! Mop and sweep at the same time.
  • Save up to 50% of your cleaning time!
The FC 8 Smart Signature Line – our smart highlight

The FC 8 Smart Signature Line makes short work of the old household rule "First vacuum, then mop" just as easily as it eliminates all types of dry and wet everyday dirt. Its two counter-rotating pairs of rollers get to work immediately and, this way, they give your floor back its old shine in half the time**. Now with attractive LCD display and app connection: transfer a selection of ten cleaning modes, optimised for different floor types, to the device or configure customised cleaning modes for perfect cleaning results.

The Home & Garden app

Find out how to achieve perfect cleaning results with your FC 8 Smart Signature Line. Via Bluetooth you can easily connect your floor cleaner to your smartphone using the Home & Garden app. Benefit from our expert tips and a variety of recommended cleaning modes for different floor types or create your own customised modes.

 

FC 8 Signature Line tiles

Two standard cleaning modes and boost function

The right setting for every kind of dirt. Two standard cleaning modes with different water volumes and roller speeds, and a boost function for stubborn dirt, are preset on the device. Meaning every floor can be cleaned gently and effectively.

FC 8 Signature Line cleaning mode

10 cleaning modes for 10 floor types through the app

Adapt the cleaning process to suit your individual needs. With the app, you can permanently transfer your choice of ten cleaning modes to the device – each offering different water volumes and roller speeds for different floor types. This means you always achieve the best cleaning results for every floor.

FC 8 Signature Line bathroom

25 possible combinations for customised cleaning modes

Configure your own cleaning modes by setting the water volume and roller speed in five stages and find the optimum combination for your floors.

FC 8 Signature Line warnings

Step-by-step instructions and warnings

Instructions and warnings both in the app and on the display guide you perfectly through the entire cleaning process and provide helpful tips.

FC 8 Signature Line settings

Individual settings

Customise your user experience however you want. Handy settings such as the battery indicator and a choice of 36 languages can be adjusted via the display on the device itself. A personalised greeting, the LEDs, the pre-humidification duration, boost duration and the display of notifications can be set up via the app.

FC 8 Signature Line updates

System updates

If new system updates are available for your device, a notification will appear in the app, and the update can even be run from the app.

Signature Line floor cleaner

Signature Line

The origin of WOW. Only the best and most innovative products from the Indoor categories bear the signature of Alfred Kärcher and are part of the Signature Line.

Using the FC 8 Smart Signature Line

Advantages that make the difference

Patented Kärcher scraping: 500 roller revolutions per minute for powerful cleaning

Thanks to the innovative, patented scraping, Kärcher floor cleaners do not require a suction unit at all. The rollers with self-cleaning function are continuously wetted with fresh water and clean the floor effectively at up to 500 revolutions per minute. The dirty water produced is efficiently wiped off and collected in a separate tank.

FC 8

Floors cleaned in 50% less time**

Thanks to the patented scraping, you can achieve perfect cleaning results with our 2-in-1 floor cleaners. They mop and pick up all types of dry and wet everyday dirt in a single step – even getting right into corners and edges effortlessly.Hairs are also picked up reliably by the integrated hair combs.

Fast cleaning with Kärcher floor cleaners

Effortless cleaning with hover technology

Experience the ease of cleaning with hover technology in the FC 7 and FC 8. Four counter-rotating rollers glide gently over your floors, effortlessly removing dirty marks and debris. The hover effect sees the devices literally float above the floor, meaning you need to apply less force. 

The flexible swivel joint makes manoeuvring around furniture and corners a breeze.

Floor cleaner with hover technology

Can be lowered 180° to get under furniture with ease

Finally a device that can clean everywhere! Kärcher floor cleaners reach every corner effortlessly. Their slim design allows them to rotate 180° and glide under furniture with ease, removing dirt and stains even in hard-to-reach places.

Kärcher floor cleaners can be lowered 180°

Cleaning really can be that quiet

No more noisy housework! Thanks to the patented scraper technology, Kärcher floor cleaners work without any suction fan and still clean powerfully yet quietly. This means you can clean while your children sleep or play, and your pets needn’t get agitated by the noise of cleaning.

Kärcher floor cleaners without suction fans are quiet as a mouse
Floor cleaner with integrated self-cleaning system

System!Clean self-cleaning

Clean rollers – quick as a flash! With the integrated System!Clean self-cleaning function of the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4, the tiresome job of cleaning the rollers becomes a thing of the past. Simply activate the self-cleaning mode and the rollers rotate at 400 revolutions per minute, effectively removing dirt and hair from the rollers. With the FC 8, this can even be done via the display menu for added convenience. For extra hygiene, the rollers are machine-washable up to 60 °C. Save time and savour the convenience of the self-cleaning system.

Floor cleaners with adjustable cleaning modes for different types of floors and dirt

Adjustable cleaning modes for different types of floors and dirt

Our floor cleaners offer various settings for different types of floor and dirt. On the FC 8, the app connection can be used to transfer a selection of ten cleaning modes to the device. This model also features the option to configure your own customised cleaning modes to meet all of your requirements.

FC 4-4

Exchangeable battery system for any length of run time

Maximum freedom of movement and flexibility as well as a run time which can be extended by any amount with 4 V Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries for the FC 4-4 and FC 2-4. Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells. The exchangeable battery can also be used in all other 4 V Kärcher Battery Power devices.

FC 2 4 Living room

Remove up to 99.9% of bacteria

Thanks to Hygienic!Spin technology, Kärcher floor cleaners remove up to 99.9% of all common household bacteria from all common household hard floors.****

Floor cleaner with self-cleaning function

Effortless floor cleaning

No more scrubbing by hand. No more tedious wringing out the floor cleaning cloths, since the dirt is continuously removed from the rollers by the self-cleaning function. No more dragging the bucket around thanks to the separately integrated and easily removable fresh water tank and dirty water tank.

Floor cleaner for stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl

Suitable for all hard floors

Low residual moisture means it is suitable for all hard floors (stone, tiles, parquet, laminate, vinyl). The floors can be walked on again in no time at all. Perfect floor care combined with Kärcher detergents and care agents.

Floor cleaner for edge cleaning

Perfect edge cleaning

The central roller drive on the FC 8, FC 7 and FC 4-4 ensures excellent cleaning results in corners and along edges.

Floor cleaner with washable rollers

Washable Pure!Roll rollers

The high-quality Pure!Roll cleaning rollers are quick and easy to fit and remove. The rollers are also machine-washable at up to 60 °C.

Floor cleaner with fresh water tank

Up to 93% water savings***

Compared to cleaning with a traditional wiping mop and bucket.***

Standalone floor cleaner

Standalone

Ideal for taking a break – our floor cleaners stand upright by themselves.

Kärcher floor cleaner technology

A pioneer in the field of hard floor cleaning

With its patented wiping technology, Kärcher became one of the first brands in the world to launch a device for 2-in-1 cleaning (coarse dirt pick-up and mopping in one step), opening up a whole new product category.

Bring back the WOW to your stage

The floor may be hard, but that doesn't mean cleaning has to be as well. Our floor cleaners simply get everything cleaner. They come as convenient all-in-one devices or battery-powered lightweight models.

FC 8 Signature Line

FC 8 SMART SIGNATURE LINE

 

Area performance of approx. 230 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Battery run time of approx. 60 min
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 standard cleaning modes + boost mode + any number of additional cleaning modes using the app
  • Perfect corner and edge cleaning
  • Includes 4 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
  • Exceptionally smooth thanks to counter-rotating rollers
  • 4-roller drive technology
  • Floor head with integrated LEDs
  • Attractive LCD display and app connection
  • Self-cleaning mode with 400 roller revolutions per minute
The FC 7 Cordless floor cleaner removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt

FC 7 CORDLESS

 

Area performance of approx. 175 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Battery run time of approx. 45 min
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning modes + boost mode
  • Perfect corner and edge cleaning
  • Includes 4 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
  • Exceptionally smooth thanks to counter-rotating rollers
  • 4-roller drive technology
  • Self-cleaning mode with 400 roller revolutions per minute

 

FC 4-4 floor cleaner

FC 4-4 BATTERY SET

 

Area performance of approx. 90 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Run time of up to 30 min per battery charge
  • Suitable for all hard floors + 2 cleaning modes
  • Perfect corner and edge cleaning
  • Includes 2 rollers + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner
    + two 4 V exchangeable batteries
  • Self-cleaning mode with 400 roller revolutions per minute

 

FC 2-4 floor cleaner

FC 2-4 BATTERY SET

 

Area performance of approx. 70 m² per battery charge

  • Removes all types of dry and wet everyday dirt
  • Mopping + dust pick-up + coarse dirt pick-up
  • Run time of up to 20 min per battery charge
  • Suitable for all hard floors
  • Optimised corner and edge cleaning
  • Includes 1 roller + 1 multi-purpose floor cleaner + 4 V exchangeable battery

 

Parents & pet owners - can you relate?

For all the parents & pet owners out there, we know how hard it can be to keep the floors clean. Our Hard Floor Cleaner range can help! 

They are perfect for cleaning:

  • Drink spills on the floor
  • Small food scraps
  • Pet hair
  • Dirt and mud brought inside by the kids or your pets
  • Puppy wee on the floor
Spills Cleaning
Spills

Always clean with clean water

Unlike traditional floor cleaning methods such as mopping, the Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner range cleans with continuous fresh water - so you no longer need to push dirty water around your floors whilst cleaning.

The dirty water is collected into the dirty water tanks as you clean, whilst the rollers stay moist with water and detergent from a separate clean water tank, ensuring your floors are always being cleaned properly.

Suitable for all hard floor types

Whether wood, stone or synthetic: combined with Kärcher cleaning and care products, the Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners clean well on all hard floors – thanks to high-quality microfibre rollers and low residual moisture, even on sensitive parquet.

You can find a large selection of special detergents for optimal protection here.

 

Karcher FC 5
FC 7 Hard Floor Cleaner
Karcher FC 5

Right to the edge cleaning

The entire Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner range are designed so that the rollers go right to the edge of the machine.

This ensures cleaning of your entire floor, so none of your hard floors are missed!

Edge cleaning
Right to the edge

Clean those hard to reach areas

With the super light frame and maneuverability of the head, you can clean all those areas that often get missed!

FC
FC 7 Hard Floor Cleaner

How to clean your hard floors with a Kärcher FC 7 Cordless Hard Floor Cleaner

Watch this short guide on how to effectively clean your floors with the FC 7 Hard Floor Cleaner.

Be sure to watch until the end to see how it goes againt cleaning up egg, blueberries and chocolate powder on the ground!

Frequently Asked Questions

The beauty of Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaners is that they are suitable for all hard floor types. Vinyl, tiles, stone, timber, bamboo, lino, porcelain & even hybrid floors just to name a few.

This is due to both the self-cleaning and twin tank technology. The fresh water and detergent that is used to clean the floors is in one tank, whilst the dirty water is kept in a separate tank. This ensures the rollers are always kept moist by fresh water and not the dirty water that you are collecting while cleaning.

No. Our Hard Floor Cleaners come with super-soft microfibre rollers that ensure no scratching of floors at all. If a tougher roller set is needed for floors such as stone, we have a stone roller set than can be purchased separately that are compatible with all of our Hard Floor Cleaners. However, we recommend not using the stone rollers on other floor types.

For our cordless models, the battery runtime is between 20-30 minutes. The fresh water tank capacity for our FC 3 Cordless is 360ml and 400ml for our FC 5 Cordless. Generally speaking this fresh water will last for the machines entire charge time. This allows for a huge water saving compared to a mop and bucket which usually needs over 5L.

Whilst our Hard Floor Cleaner can take water up to 40°C, we recommend only using cold water. The machine does not heat the water. The cold water, combined with the Kärcher Universal Floor Cleaning Detergent and the microfibre rollers give the floor an effective deep clean. Using the Kärcher detergent also enables the 2 minute drying time as it contains drying agents in the chemical.

We strongly suggest only using the Kärcher floor cleaning detergents with our Hard Floor Cleaners. These have drying agents in them to enable the super-fast 2 minute drying time. They also have foam stop chemical to limit foam and streaks being left on the floor.

To add to this, we have not tested the use of external detergents being used with our Hard Floor Cleaners so we can not guarantee that there won't be complications with the machine if other detergents are used.

As mentioned above, Kärcher's Floor Cleaner Detergents have foam stop agents. However, the first few times a floor is cleaned there can still be foaming. Previous detergents you have used can leave a film on your floors that is collected by your Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner the first few times you use it. This initial foaming is usually occurring as a result of the old detergent. Once you have used your Kärcher Hard Floor Cleaner along with the Kärcher Detergent on your floors, this film will be removed and the foaming should stop.

Accessories and Detergents

With the range of accessories for Kärcher hard floor cleaner, you can tailor cleaning and care perfectly to the requirements of your floors. The standard detergent, for example, is suitable for any hard floor, while special detergents for wood and stone provide these floors with additional care and protection.