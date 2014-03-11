Professional

Commercial and Industrial Cleaning Equipment and Solutions

Website AU Mega Sale 2025

Website Banner June New Product

NEW PRO eco!Booster Desktop Banner

BVL AGR Certificate

Extended Warranty

Prof Dust

    CONTACT US TODAY
    Kärcher High Pressure Cleaners

    High Pressure Cleaners

    Kärcher Outdoor Power Equipment

    Outdoor Power Equipment

    Kärcher Cleaning robots

    Cleaning robots

    Kärcher Industrial Floor Cleaners & Scrubbing Machines

    Industrial Floor Cleaners & Scrubbing Machines

    Kärcher Industrial Floor Sweepers

    Industrial Floor Sweepers

    Kärcher Vacuums

    Vacuums

    Kärcher Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

    Industrial Vacuuming / Dedusting Solutions

    Kärcher Carpet Cleaners

    Carpet Cleaners

    Kärcher Steam Cleaners & Steam Vacuum Cleaners

    Steam Cleaners & Steam Vacuum Cleaners

    Kärcher Vehicle cleaning systems

    Vehicle cleaning systems

    Kärcher Window and surface vacuum cleaner

    Window and surface vacuum cleaner

    Kärcher Water Reclamation

    Water Reclamation

    Kärcher Tank Cleaning Systems

    Tank Cleaning Systems

    Kärcher Air Purifier

    Air Purifier

    Kärcher Merchandising

    Merchandising

    Industry solutions – find the ideal machines for your cleaning requirements

    Not sure what machine you need for your workplace? Check out our industry solutions section to view our recommendations for your cleaning requirements.

     

    Find out more
    campaign_targetgroups_representatives

    Frequently Asked Questions

    The best machines to clean concrete professionally would be any of Kärcher's Professional Hot, Cold or Stationary Pressure Washers.

    Kärcher offers various sizes and capabilties amoungst the hot water, cold water, and stationary ranges.

    Kärcher Professional pressure washers are able to be used to clean heavy machinery, vehicles, concrete, construction sites, trucks, and more!
    You can find out more about the benefits of Kärcher Hot Water Professional Pressure Washers here.

    To enquire and find out what Professional Pressure Washer would best suit your needs, fill out an enquiry form here.

    The best way to clean your home efficently without using any harsh chemicals is with a Professional Steam Cleaner.

    Kärcher offers two steam cleaner machines:

    Steam Cleaner SG 4/4

    Steam Vacuum Cleaner SGV 8/5

    Steam cleaners are a great way to deep clean your home and hard to sterilise surfaces wihtout chemicals. If you would like to find out what professional steam cleaner would best suit your needs, fill out an enquiry form here.

    The best machines for easy and time efficent commercial floor cleaning are Kärcher's Industrial Floor Cleaners and Scrubbing Machines.

    Kärcher offers three types of industrial floor cleaners and scrubbing machines: compact/push, ride-on/step-on and robotic/autonomous.

    To find out which industrial floor cleaner and scrubbing machine is best for you or your business, fill out the enquiry form here.

    Kärcher Professional Push/Walk-behind and Ride-on Sweepers are the best solution for outdoor cleaning.

    Wether it be small sticks, leaves, grass, or concrete dust, large debris, and construction mess, Kärcher Professional Push/Walk-behind and Ride-on Sweepers will pick up the debris in one smooth motion.

    To find out what sweeper would best suit your needs, fill out the enquiry form here.

    Yes! Kärcher does sell Professional Outdoor Power Equipment.

    Kärcher offers a professional lawn mower, leaf blower, line trimmer, pressure washer, vacuums, chainsaw and more to suit everyones needs.

    The Kärcher professional outdoor power equipment range are all 36V battery powered economical machines designed to make your cleaning tasks easier and more efficient.

    Check out all Kärcher professional battery power+ machines here.

    The best way to vacuum debris, water and more on construction sites is with a Kärcher Professional Wet and Dry Vacuum.

    Professional Wet and Dry Vacuums are the ultimate solution for contruction sites, industrial business, and agriculture.

    To find out which professional vacuum would best suit your needs, fill out the enquiry form here.

    professional zubehör
    professional reinigungsmittel
    site survey

    Request A Free Site Survey & Onsite Demonstration

    Commercial cleaning tasks are highly specialised and require the right machine for the job.

    • We conduct free site surveys to ensure we know which machine your worksite needs. 
    • We then bring our recommended machine back to your site and give you a live demo.

    You can learn more about this process or request a site survey / live demo here.

     

    Learn More
    Dealer Search

    Find your closest Kärcher Dealer

    We have a large network of Authorised Kärcher Dealers that distribute our Professional range right across Australia.

    If you would like to find the closest one to you, you can use our Authorised Kärcher Dealer Search tool here.

    Find Closest Kärcher Dealer
    Tips & Articles

    Tips & Articles
    ecoefficiency2015

    eco!efficiency
    ECO!Manager Teaser

    ECO!Manager
    Kärcher Fleet

    Kärcher Fleet