Hot Water High Pressure Cleaners

Heat is a key factor for more hygiene

The use of detergents and disinfectants plays an important role in cleaning processes. What many do not know: Hot water and steam also make a significant contribution and can therefore also help to combat germs, bacteria and viruses.

A study by the Thuringian State Office for Agriculture* showed that water temperature has a major impact on reducing germs and bacterial colonies. At 60˚C water temperature the number of bacterial colonies is already reduced by up to 90%. Under steam stage (155˚C) even an almost complete reduction could be achieved under the test conditions.

In order to support the contribution of hot water, the addition of disinfectant by the high-pressure cleaner is recommended.

* [Agricultural Manager March 2015]