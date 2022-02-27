Hot Water Pressure Cleaners

Wide range of hot water pressure cleaners to suit industries such as construction, farming, contract cleaning and transport. 

  • Patented EASY!Force trigger gun - zero holding force required while pressure washing.
  • Steam capabilities on certain models - help combat germs and viruses.
  • Tackle the harder jobs more quickly with hot water.
Get A Quote On a Hot Water Pressure Cleaner
Extended Warranty

    Super Class

    Middle Class

    Compact & Upright Class

    Combustion Engine Class

    HDS Trailer

    Benefits of Hot Water Pressure Cleaners

    • Faster results & shorter drying times - hot water quickly loosens and dissolves dirt, solidified oils and fats providing a time saving of up to 35%. As well as being cost-effective and economical, surfaces that are cleaned with hot water dry faster enabling them to be used sooner.
    • Germ-reducing effect without cleaning agents - cleaning with hot water significantly reduces the presence of germs without the need for disinfectants. This helps to protect the environment, as well as saving money and resources.
    • Protection of surfaces - achieve the same cleaning effect and protect sensitive surfaces by cleaning using a lower working pressure.
    Hot Water Pressure Cleaner

    Where Can I Use A Hot Water Pressure Cleaner?

    Hot water pressure cleaners are ideal for a wide range of industries such as construction, farming & agriculture, automotive workshops and even transport & logisitics.

    Hot water pressure cleaners for construction

    Construction

    Hot water pressure cleaners for automotive workshops

    Automotive workshops

    Hot water pressure cleaners for farms

    Farms & agriculture

    Hot water pressure cleaner for trucks

    Transport & logistics

    Watch Our HDS Trailer In Action