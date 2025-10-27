HDS Trailer
HDS Trailer The all-round mobile and self-contained solution for professional use in local authorities, construction and industry. Configurable, highly efficient, reliable and easy to use. The 500 litre water tank and 100 litre fuel tank on board allow for up to 60 minutes of stand-alone use without connecting to electricity or water supplies.
