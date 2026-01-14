PETROL HIGH PRESSURE WASHERS

Kärcher's G range of Petrol pressure washers guarantee flexibility and high performance when no electricity is available.

  • Petrol engines - no power supply required
  • Extra flexbility with no power cord required
  • Powerful performance 
  • Ideal for trailers, HGV's, boats, driveways and much more.
  • Perfect for larger properties.

Watch Them In Action

Wide Accessories Range

Petrol Pressure Washer Accessories
Looking for an Electric Pressure Washer?

Karcher electric pressure washers are the ultimate cleaning solution for all your outdoor needs. With advanced technology, innovative features, and a range of accessories, Karcher electric pressure washers are eco-friendly, versatile, and powerful, ensuring long-lasting performance and exceptional cleaning results for all your outdoor surfaces.

ELECTRIC PRESSURE WASHERS