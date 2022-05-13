Highlights

The battery is ready for almost anything, thanks to IPX5 protection against water jets.

2. LCD screen with Real Time Technology

The integrated LCD screen shows either the charging state, the remaining runtime or the remaining charging time.

3. Powerful lithium-ion cells

Guarantee consistent performance with low self-discharge and no memory effect.

4. Intelligent cell monitoring

Promotes the longevity of your battery and protects against overload, overheating and deep discharge.

5. Extreme robustness

Because professionals work their equipment hard, the housing of the Kärcher batteries is ultra shock-resistant.

6. Intelligent battery management

Maximum performance is guaranteed even in power-intensive applications.



When technology thinks for itself – machine communication

The batteries of the Kärcher Battery Power+ platform communicate with the machine they are powering. This means information can be read from the battery and displayed on any interface on the machine itself, even when the battery is fitted at a position that is difficult to view.

A joy to use and comfortable too – the handling

It's just a detail, but it's the details that matter. Soft, flexible components are integrated for easy handling and good grip. Not an important technological feature for a battery, but a clear advantage for professional users.