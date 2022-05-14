36 V Products on the Kärcher Battery Power Battery Platform
Karcher's Battery Power+ platform provides maximum flexibility with proven Kärcher quality.
Products in the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
Packs in the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
Kärcher Battery Universe FAQs
How long is the battery run time? Which batteries are compatible with which devices? How does Kärcher Real Time Technology work? Answers to these and other questions about the Kärcher exchangeable battery platforms for battery-powered devices can be found here in the Frequently Asked Questions.