Not interested in a Wash Club membership? No problem! We’ve got a casual wash Special VIP offer for you.

Introducing the VIP Points Program - Wash More, Earn More!

Get rewarded every time you wash your car in the auto bays with the VIP Points Program! For every $1 spent, you earn 20% back in points—meaning a $32 wash gives you 6.4 points ($6.40 in value). After just five washes at $32, you'll have earned $32 in points—enough for a free wash!

No cards, no hassle—our system recognises your number plate to automatically allocate your points. You can easily track your balance on the kiosk. Start earning today and enjoy the perks of being a VIP!