Kärcher Wash Club - Hoppers Crossing
Join our exclusive wash club NOW.
*Exclusive to Hoppers Crossing Clean Park, Victoria
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Not interested in a Wash Club membership? No problem! We’ve got a casual wash Special VIP offer for you.
Introducing the VIP Points Program - Wash More, Earn More!
Get rewarded every time you wash your car in the auto bays with the VIP Points Program! For every $1 spent, you earn 20% back in points—meaning a $32 wash gives you 6.4 points ($6.40 in value). After just five washes at $32, you'll have earned $32 in points—enough for a free wash!
No cards, no hassle—our system recognises your number plate to automatically allocate your points. You can easily track your balance on the kiosk. Start earning today and enjoy the perks of being a VIP!
WHAT WE OFFER
AUTO CAR WASH
Our gantry car wash delivers a fast, high-quality clean with powerful jets and specialised cleaning agents, leaving your car sparkling. With state of the art technology including number plate recognition and wash club for savings on all auto washes, you will experience the difference! Our auto washes are equipped with a 2.9m high access clearance and High Pressure Wheel Wash to get those hard to reach spots cleaned.
MANUAL BAYS
Our intelligent self-service wash system optimises water usage and cleaning methods for an efficient and eco-friendly clean. At only $1 per minute, you can customise your wash with adjustable settings and versatile equipment. Experience the future of car washing today!
VACUUMS AND FRAGRANCE
Kärcher's vacuum systems deliver unparalleled suction power, ensuring every nook and cranny is thoroughly cleaned. From dust and pet hair to debris and allergens, our vacuums remove them all, leaving your space immaculate and fresh.
FLEET CLEANING
Our wash programs offer quick, cost-effective, and high-quality wash programs designed for car rental businesses and fleet managers. Get in touch with us to find out more about our cleaning solutions for fleet.
RETAIL STORE
Enjoy a variety of services at our Kärcher Retail Store, including a selection of brand new and refurbished products. Recieve expert advice, support and product demonstrations.
DOG WASH
Short on space or have a large breed? Kärcher Dog Wash provides everything you need for a stress-free dog wash experience, including shampoo, conditioner, high and low drying settings, flea control, and drying tools.