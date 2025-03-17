KEEP YOUR FLEET LOOKING WOW
The easiest way to keep your cars clean is at our Clean Park in Hoppers Crossing. Our auto car wash services are tailored to keep your vehicles looking sharp at a lower cost for companies and businesses that have multiple vehicles.
5 REASONS TO WASH WITH US
1. Latest Technology
Our advanced systems deliver a fast, high-quality clean.
2. Sustainable
Our systems optimise water usage for efficient and eco-friendly cleaning.
3. Outstanding Value
Get in touch with us so we can tailor solutions for your business!
4. Range of Services
Our Hoppers Crossing Clean Park offers a range of services to suit your every need. From a premium wash, to drive through cleaning,
5. Super Bay
Our Super Bay is equipped for large vehicles.