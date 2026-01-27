Water Reclamation
Environmental care: Kärcher water reclamation systems. With Kärcher, you can work both cost-effectively and in an environmentally friendly manner. Because environmental protection and careful handling of natural resources are important values for Kärcher. Thanks to comparatively low water consumption and water recycling systems that feed all the waste water back into the washing process, fresh water consumption can be reduced by up to 85%.
Oil Free Wash Water
Oil-free washing water is produced in the operation of car wash stations and washing cars using high-pressure cleaners. Special recycling systems save fresh water, reduce operating costs and comply with current environmental regulations.