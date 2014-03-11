PRESSURE WASHERS

Save up to 80% more water with your Kärcher

Did you know that using a Kärcher Pressure Washer uses up to 80% less water compared to a garden hose? Watch our water savings experiment video here to see the proof!

This means you don't have to miss out on using your high pressure cleaner even if you're in areas effected by Stage 2 water restrictions.

A Kärcher pressure washer can actually syphon water out of a bucket or a rain water tank to clean up around the home. A suction hose can be used to extract water out of the bucket and be used by your unit.

Most rain water tanks have standard tap fittings. You can connect your Kärcher pressure washer to it with a garden hose as you normally would with a mains tap. If your tank doesn't have a tap fitting, you can also place a suction hose into the top of your tank and syphon water as you would from a bucket.

Not only do these methods allow you still be able to use your Kärcher during water restrictions, but they actually save the water while doing so, meaning you can clean smart!