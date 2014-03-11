PRESSURE WASHERS
Our Worldwide Experience, In Your Hands. | World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand
Choose Kärcher for reliable german designed and engineered quality. Efficient and powerful high-pressure cleaning for your home.
Kärcher's Electric Pressure Washer range is ideal for cleaning cars, decks, pavers & many other outdoor areas around home.
- Save up to 80% water vs. a garden hose.
- Patented pump technology for long lasting pressure washers!
- Patented nozzle technology for a wider cleaning area - get the job done quicker
- Industry leading warranty of 7 years*
- Largest accessories range on the market.
- App-Connected and App-Compatible Pressure Washers
Which is the right one for you?
Five powerful types. Product ranges.
When it comes to cleaning and maintenance, our pressure washers can always be relied upon. But that's not all they can offer. An exceptionally compact design? Or a lightweight, comfortable, portable and cordless design? Every product range has its own strengths. Perfectly tuned for individual requirements.
Smart Control
These high-tech pressure washers can handle any job. They integrate the Home & Garden App, Bluetooth and clever equipment details, such as the Smart Control trigger gun, the 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance and the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose.
Power Control
Gentle yet effective cleaning has never been easier thanks to the extreme power of these devices and the support from the Home & Garden app and efficient accessories, such as the Power Control trigger gun with display, the Vario Power spray lance or the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose.
Standard
Everything you need for effective cleaning: simple operation, enough power for a variety of cleaning tasks and clever storage options for the included accessories.
Classic
Users who like things compact and portable will find their perfect helper here. Minimal space requirements, easy to store and always quick to get to work. With clever, integrated hose storage.
Accessories and detergents
It all comes down to the comprehensive package! With the right combination of device, accessories and detergents, even stubborn dirt no longer stands a chance. Having the right system accessories significantly increases the number of applications that are possible and make cleaning even more effective, time-saving and convenient.
Pressure washer accessories
Kärcher offers a very wide range of accessories and detergents. This means we can solve all your cleaning problems, no matter how specific. Our accessories can be easily connected to any pressure washer thanks to the simple bayonet system.
Pressure washer detergents
Kärcher's new-generation detergents feature an impressive and unique 3-in-1 mechanism of action. In addition to perfect cleaning power, the new all-rounder detergents also offer gentle care and reliable protection – saving users a lot of time and effort. In addition, Kärcher is focusing even more on sustainability through the use of renewable and natural raw materials. There's also the smart bottle concept. Whether for docking (Plug ’n’ Clean), filling the detergent tank or as a container for suction via a detergent suction hose, the new detergents are compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers.
In our detergent finder, you will find more detergents for your Kärcher pressure washer.
The Home & Garden App
What good is brawn without brain? None at all! That's why you can access the full expertise of Kärcher, all wrapped up in our Home & Garden app: cleaning tips, user advice, operating instructions and a quick overview of all the accessories compatible with your pressure washer. Devices in the Smart Control range can even be connected via Bluetooth to a smartphone in order to automatically adjust the pressure to suit the task in hand.FIND OUT MORE
Looking for a Petrol Pressure Washer?
Designed for heavy-duty cleaning.
Kärcher petrol pressure washers are ideal for use in remote locations without a power source. With powerful engines and high water flow rates, Kärcher petrol pressure washers are built to tackle even the toughest outdoor cleaning challenges, making them a must-have for professionals and DIY enthusiasts alike.
FAQ's
Clean smart with Kärcher
Save up to 80% more water with your Kärcher
Did you know that using a Kärcher Pressure Washer uses up to 80% less water compared to a garden hose? Watch our water savings experiment video here to see the proof!
This means you don't have to miss out on using your high pressure cleaner even if you're in areas effected by Stage 2 water restrictions.
A Kärcher pressure washer can actually syphon water out of a bucket or a rain water tank to clean up around the home. A suction hose can be used to extract water out of the bucket and be used by your unit.
Most rain water tanks have standard tap fittings. You can connect your Kärcher pressure washer to it with a garden hose as you normally would with a mains tap. If your tank doesn't have a tap fitting, you can also place a suction hose into the top of your tank and syphon water as you would from a bucket.
Not only do these methods allow you still be able to use your Kärcher during water restrictions, but they actually save the water while doing so, meaning you can clean smart!
100% of our pressure washers are quality tested before they leave the factory.
Water is usually supplied at 4 bar out of a garden tap, Kärcher power washers can provide up to 160 bar pressure.
Water is ejected through a small high-pressure nozzle as a concentrated jet with a high cleaning effect, therefore you use less water.
The patented Kärcher nozzle technology suited to each individual model makes it possible to save up to 50% cleaning time when compared to the competition.
*Figures are based on studies conducted in Germany.
Below are some tips & tricks on how best to tackle some cleaning jobs around the home:
Mossy paving
Moss not only forms thick layers on paved surfaces, but remains in the pores of paving stones. Here are a couple of tips for best tackling mossy surfaces with your pressure washer:
- Use a pencil jet which produces water in a more concentrated area to increase the power. The Kärcher Dirt Blaster range are an example of pencil jets. If you have a K2 or K3, our DB 120 Dirt Blaster should be used. If you have a K4 or K5, our DB 145 Dirt Blaster should be used and if you have a K7, then our DB 160 Dirt Blaster should be used.
- Hold the pencil jet vertically to the paved surface and slowly clean from one edge to the others.
- Clean from a distance of around 20cm-30cm.
Vehicle Cleaning
A standard pressure washer jet will usually do the job, but you can greatly increase your efficiency and performance by using an accessory suited for the job when cleaning your car. Here are some tips:
- Using detergents reduces your cleaning time as the chemical reacts with the dirt and loosens it before you wash it. Detergent can be sprayed across your car easily with one of our foam jets. We recommend the FJ 10.
- Some areas such as under the car wheels or on top of the roof can be tough to reach. You can use a Vario Joint Connector to change the angle your lance can work with, giving you more access to those tough to reach areas.
- Wash brushes with gentle bristles can also be attached to your pressure washer so you can scrub the car at the same time you are pressure washing. Our WB 120 Wash Brush is great for doing this.
Pavers, Decks & Driveways
Large open areas can take some time to clean if you are using a standard lance. However, there are some ways you can speed up the process and still achieve the same cleaning result.
- We highly recommend using a surface cleaner attachment when cleaning large open spaces. These increase the width of the surface being clean at any given time, meaning the process becomes quicker.
- Pictured to the right is our T7 Surface Cleaner which is great for cleaning large areas. Another option is our PS 40 Power Scrubber.
- If you do not have a surface cleaner, cleaning these large spaces can still be achieved efficiently with a Kärcher Pressure Washer. Kärcher actually has patented nozzle technology which allows you to clean a wider surface area than our competitors!
We offer more tips below through our articles or how-to videos
Tips & Articles
We have put together a few articles and guides for certain cleaning tasks. You can view the ones relating to pressure washers below:
How-to videos
Browse our how-to video range to help you with things like product setup & use along with some handy tips on how to tackle cleaning jobs around your home.