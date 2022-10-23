The Home & Garden app from Kärcher
The pocket-sized cleaning expert
Whether you need to remove dirt from your bike, clean the patio, spruce up the car or clean the bathroom and floors – the Kärcher Home & Garden app makes everything easier. Not only can the app be used to control Kärcher products with smart functionality, but it also provides step-by-step support for the initial startup of new devices. It also provides access to many other services as well as our extensive Kärcher cleaning expertise. Here you will find instructions for tackling any cleaning problem, tips for getting the most out of your own products and advice on how to gently yet effectively restore the WOW factor to favourites.
Discover the Home & Garden app
The concentrated cleaning expertise of Kärcher – in your pocket!
Device registration
Use the app as a central point of contact for registering devices. A clearly structured list view allows you to keep track of your Kärcher products. In addition to the device overview, it provides all the information in one place to help you use and deploy the devices correctly. You can see which devices are connected and can pair them directly from the overview. The detailed device cards contain installation instructions and device overviews for easy initial startup of new devices, and accessories and detergents can be ordered straight from the app.
Cleaning and maintenance tips for the home and garden
The highlight of the app is the Discover section, a knowledge pool with comprehensive cleaning instructions for all areas of the home and garden. Here you'll find useful tips and tricks with step-by-step instructions to make cleaning tasks a real WOW experience. With extra product recommendations and cleaning tips, everyone is optimally prepared for the cleaning job in hand.
Current offers at a glance
Discover great deals and online-only special offers in the Home & Garden app and save on your next purchase. With our app, you'll always be kept up to date and won't miss any more bargains.
Controlling smart products
The Home & Garden app makes managing and controlling cleaning devices child's play. Here, you can register smart Kärcher devices and even have the option of controlling them via your smartphone using Bluetooth.
With the pressure washers in the Smart Control range, you can adjust the settings manually on the device itself or simply and conveniently transfer the pressure setting recommended in the app for special cleaning tasks from your smartphone to the device.
Digital services
The Home & Garden app offers numerous advantages for an optimised user experience.
Get quick and uncomplicated help with any questions you may have by using our FAQs or direct contact options to Kärcher Service. For example, applying for the additional warranty for our new Signature Line is particularly easy and can be done quickly and conveniently via the app.
Our smart highlights
FC 8 Smart Signature Line floor cleaner
With the new FC 8 Smart Signature Line, predefined cleaning modes recommended by Kärcher for different floors can be transferred directly from the app to the device.
In addition, the water volume and roller speed can be individually adjusted via the app, allowing different floor profiles to be configured for different areas of the home.
Other device settings and functions that can be controlled via the app include: switching the LEDs on and off, the duration of the pre-wetting and boost function, a personalised greeting from the device and switching certain messages and notifications on and off.
In addition, it displays statistics on the cleaning processes, in particular the time and water savings compared with conventional methods.
If new system updates for the device are available, a notification will appear in the app, and the update can even be run from the app.
Smart Control range pressure washers
This is premium class! The Kärcher Smart Control devices are the first pressure washers with app control. Whatever needs to be cleaned, the smart cleaning tips show the correct settings and transfer these directly from the smartphone to the Kärcher device. Always the right pressure, always the right accessories – for optimal cleaning results.
Kärcher is synonymous with pressure washing. We are particularly proud of our Smart Control pressure washers. From the smart app connection and control, to the trigger gun and the 3-in-1 multi-jet spray lance – our many years of experience developing pressure washers go into in each and every device.
The Smart Control range includes devices in the K 5 and K 7 classes. Here you will find the FAQs for Kärcher Smart Control devices.
WFP 12 water filter jug
The WFP 12 water filter jug is not just about clean water, but also smart hydration. With the Home & Garden app you never forget to change your filter. Simply set reminders in the app and ensure that your water is always fresh and pure.
The app also guides you through a seamless on-boarding process and provides useful tips and tricks for optimal use. Experience hydration in a new light with the WFP 12 and the Home & Garden app.
Prefer an offline option? No problem! The WFP 12 has a built-in filter change indicator in the lid – without a battery.