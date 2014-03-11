Home & Garden

Welcome to Kärcher's Home & Garden range, where cleaning becomes effortless and effective!

Discover our outdoor solutions like Pressure Washers and indoor solutions such as Hard Floor Cleaners, Vacuums, Window Vacs, and Steam Cleaners. Our products are designed to make your cleaning tasks faster and easier, ensuring superior performance every time.

  • German designed and engineered
  • High-quality, durable cleaning machines designed for indoor and outdoor applications
  • Environmentally friendly and energy-efficient cleaning technologies
  • Wide range of products to cover all your indoor and outdoor cleaning needs

Explore our range and transform your home with the power of Kärcher below.

    Karcher Car Cleaning

    Tips & Articles

    We have a whole host of guides and articles to help you learn some tips & tricks for cleaning different areas around your home or garden.

    View our how-to articles here.

     

    Karcher How-To Videos

    How-to videos

    Browse our how-to video range to help you with things like product setup & use along with some handy tips on how to tackle cleaning jobs around your home.

    View our how-to videos here.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    The best machine it clean concrete would be any of Kärcher's Pressure Washers.

    The K5 and K7 are Kärcher's most powerful machines in the Home and Garden range.

    The best way to clean your home efficently without using any harsh chemicals is with a Steam Cleaner.

    Steam cleaners are a great way to deep clean your home and hard to sterilise surfaces wihtout chemicals.

    The best way to remove condensation from windows and mirrors without leaving streaks is by using a Window Vac.

    Kärcher window vacs are the ultimate solution for window cleaning, condensation removal, and to fight against the build up of mould.

     

    The best machine for easy hard floor cleaning is Kärcher's Hard Floor Cleaning Range.

    Our hard floor cleaners are made to make hard floor cleaning easier for you!

    The ultimate floor cleaner, the FC7, sweeps and mops in one.

    Kärcher Push Sweepers are the best solution for outdoor cleaning.

    Wether it be small sticks, leaves, grass, or scrub trimmings, Kärcher Push Sweepers will pick up the debris in one smooth motion.

    Yes! Kärcher does sell stick vacs.

    Kärcher offers three different types of stick vacuums that vary in size to suit everyones needs.

    The best way to vacuum, or remove, water from unwanted places is with a Kärcher Wet and Dry Vacuum.

    Wet and Dry Vacuums are the ultimate solution for vacuuming water, dirt, leaves, debris and around the house.

