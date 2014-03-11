Home & Garden
Welcome to Kärcher's Home & Garden range, where cleaning becomes effortless and effective!
Discover our outdoor solutions like Pressure Washers and indoor solutions such as Hard Floor Cleaners, Vacuums, Window Vacs, and Steam Cleaners. Our products are designed to make your cleaning tasks faster and easier, ensuring superior performance every time.
- German designed and engineered
- High-quality, durable cleaning machines designed for indoor and outdoor applications
- Environmentally friendly and energy-efficient cleaning technologies
- Wide range of products to cover all your indoor and outdoor cleaning needs
Explore our range and transform your home with the power of Kärcher below.
Tips & Articles
We have a whole host of guides and articles to help you learn some tips & tricks for cleaning different areas around your home or garden.
View our how-to articles here.
How-to videos
Browse our how-to video range to help you with things like product setup & use along with some handy tips on how to tackle cleaning jobs around your home.
Frequently Asked Questions
Register your product
Register your product here.
Service agent and Authorised dealer search
Find your nearest stockist quickly and easily.
FAQs
Questions and answers on our products.