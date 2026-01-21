Cordless Electric Broom
Accidents happen. Clean them up as easy as child's play. Be prepared for anything with the new Kärcher KB 5 Cordless Electric Broom. Beauty makeovers at home often create a mess. The new Cordless Electric Broom from Kärcher is always ready to restore order when the family is finished. Space-saving, battery-powered and comfort-driven – this device will be on hand whenever needed. Quick 'n' clean: the rotating brush ensures a perfectly clean sweep in no time. No fuss – and instantly no mess!
Quicker to use than a vacuum cleaner.
We all know the problem: as soon as you have finished vacuuming, there are crumbs on the floor again already. The cordless electric broom from Kärcher is ideal for intermediate cleaning – without having to get the vacuum cleaner out again. Thanks to its compact and modern design, the cordless electric broom can be stored wherever
it is needed and is always ready to use.
Always ready for use: The KB 5's lithium-ion battery technology means it can run for up to 30 minutes on hard floors.
Perfect for the little things: The KB 5 is small, manoeuvrable and immediately ready to use – ideal for all around the home.
Tidied away, yet always on hand: The compact KB 5 can be stored anywhere, meaning it's always exactly where you need it.
Extraordinary cleaning performance in a compact design.
The innovative Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning System of the Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom provides brilliant cleaning results. Thanks to the movable sweeping edge,
optimal dirt guidance and special cleaning brush, the dirt is transported efficiently into the waste container without residue and dust dispersion.
Endless application possibilities
The new Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom steps in to clean up any everyday mishaps, large or small – to remove pet hair or clean up any crumbs left after eating, for example. The KB 5 can be used on all hard floors and carpets.