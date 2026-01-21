Cordless Electric Broom

Accidents happen. Clean them up as easy as child's play. Be prepared for anything with the new Kärcher KB 5 Cordless Electric Broom. Beauty makeovers at home often create a mess. The new Cordless Electric Broom from Kärcher is always ready to restore order when the family is finished. Space-saving, battery-powered and comfort-driven – this device will be on hand whenever needed. Quick 'n' clean: the rotating brush ensures a perfectly clean sweep in no time. No fuss – and instantly no mess!

    Quicker to use than a vacuum cleaner.

    We all know the problem: as soon as you have finished vacuuming, there are crumbs on the floor again already. The cordless electric broom from Kärcher is ideal for intermediate cleaning – without having to get the vacuum cleaner out again. Thanks to its compact and modern design, the cordless electric broom can be stored wherever
    it is needed and is always ready to use.

    Always ready for use: The KB 5's lithium-ion battery technology means it can run for up to 30 minutes on hard floors.

    Perfect for the little things: The KB 5 is small, manoeuvrable and immediately ready to use – ideal for all around the home.

    Tidied away, yet always on hand: The compact KB 5 can be stored anywhere, meaning it's always exactly where you need it.

    Extraordinary cleaning performance in a compact design.

    The innovative Kärcher Adaptive Cleaning System of the Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom provides brilliant cleaning results. Thanks to the movable sweeping edge,
    optimal dirt guidance and special cleaning brush, the dirt is transported efficiently into the waste container without residue and dust dispersion.

    More convenient than a conventional broom.

    The unique features of the KB 5 Cordless Electric Broom make it the perfect compromise between a vacuum cleaner and a conventional broom. Click on the circles and discover the properties and functions that make it stand out from the crowd.

    Endless application possibilities

    The new Kärcher Cordless Electric Broom steps in to clean up any everyday mishaps, large or small – to remove pet hair or clean up any crumbs left after eating, for example. The KB 5 can be used on all hard floors and carpets.

    Thorough cleaning: Dirt is swept away, not just moved around.
    Ideal for carpets: The brush reaches deep in between the fibres, leaving no dirt behind.
    Perfect for pet owners: Every last strand of pet hair is picked up, no matter how long the hair is.
    The cordless electric broom effortlessly removes dirt from corners and edges.
    Convenient to use even in small spaces, such as on stairs.
    Even hard-to-clean areas such as the spaces under dressers and sofas aren't a problem.
    Also ideal for manoeuvring around objects such as chair legs.