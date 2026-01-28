BATTERY GARDEN POWER TOOLS
One Battery, Versatile Applications, Kärcher Quality | Available Exclusively at Kärcher
Whether for lawn, hedge or tree maintenance, or the removal of weeds and leaves. With Kärcher garden tools, gardens become even nicer. And, thanks to the battery operation, without any noise or bothersome cables.
18V BATTERY GARDEN POWER TOOLS
Battery lawn mower
The manoeuvrable 18-volt lawn mowers are especially suitable for small to medium-sized lawns. For larger lawn areas, the powerful 36-volt lawn mowers are the ideal choice.
Battery lawn trimmer
The Kärcher battery lawn trimmers ensure neatly cut edges and a nice lawn border. From easy to powerful, Kärcher offers the right solution for every area of application.
Battery leaf blowers and blower vacs
Conquer the autumn garden in a storm. The battery powered Kärcher leaf blower and blower vac ensure tidy paths and gardens in no time at all.
Battery hedge trimmers
Perfect for shaping and trimming hedges and bushes. Thanks to the battery operation, quiet, practical and no bothersome cables.
Battery chain saw
With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication and powerful cutting performance, the Kärcher battery chain saws achieve excellent results with convenient operation.
Battery grass & shrub shear
With the battery powered grass shears, the trimming of lawn edges is easy work. And with a simple blade change, the tool becomes a pair of shrub shears for the precise modelling of shrubs.
Battery tree lopper and pruning saw
Effortless tree maintenance even in event of hard-to-access branches. No problem for the battery tree lopper or the battery pruning saw from Kärcher.
Battery Pressure Sprayer
Plant protection and care at the touch of a button: The PSU 4-18 pressure sprayer with an 18 V exchangeable battery, 4 l tank and telescopic lance fertilises plants with its fine, even spray mist, fights pests and weeds in a targeted manner and conveniently waters small seedlings – without the need for laborious, manual pumping.
Battery-powered multifunction lamp
Brings light into the dark: The rechargeable battery lamp provides improved illumination wherever more light is needed when working in the dark or during leisure activities. Thanks to the integrated power bank function, you can charge electronic devices such as smartphones or tablets. More flexible than any torch, more mobile than a spotlight with a cable: the MFL 2-18 rechargeable battery lamp.
