BATTERY TREE LOPPER AND PRUNING SAW

One Battery, Versatile Applications

Tame unruly branches with unrivaled ease, for cutting and sawing is now an effortless endeavor with Kärcher's battery tree lopper and pruning saw. Feel the power as you effortlessly trim back and tame uncontrolled growth. These mighty tools work like magic, requiring no application of force and saving strain on your joints. Watch as new space effortlessly emerges for your bushes, shrubs, and trees to thrive and flourish. Rose bushes, overgrown shrubs, or budding trees - no task is too daunting for these unstoppable tools. Best of all, you'll always be ready for action, even in the farthest corners of your yard, thanks to Kärcher's dynamic Battery Power exchangeable batteries. Experience the confidence and convenience of Kärcher, where innovative design meets superior performance. Let's make branch control a breeze, and your outdoor oasis a sight to behold.

Features of Kärcher Battery Tree Lopper and Pruning Saw

Telescopic Extension

Telescopic extension available as an optional accessory enables users to work at a height of up to 3.5 metres. 

Premium Saw

Premium saw blade nade in Germany ensures optimum cutting performance. 

Detachable Branch Grip

Detachable branch grip ensures a secure hold, even with one handed operation. 

Rubber Grip

Rubber grip provides maximum comfort, even when working for prolonged periods. 

    Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch

    Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

    The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining run time in minutes

    Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Battery capacity as a percentage

    The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining charging time in minutes

    The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.

    Kärcher cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.

    Kärcher battery lawn trimmer

    Battery spray extraction cleaner

    When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.

