BATTERY LAWN MOWER
One Battery, Versatile Applications
Say goodbye to cords and petrol headaches with Kärcher's revolutionary 18 V and 36 V lawn mowers. Designed for maximum manoeuvrability and unbeatable performance, our mowers deliver the perfect mowing result without the hassle. With no cords to tangle and no petrol to refill, you'll experience newfound freedom in your lawn care routine. Each set includes the powerful 5.0 Ah battery, a fast charger for quick recharging, and a mulch kit for a pristine finish. Embrace the future of lawn maintenance with Karcher and witness the effortless transformation of your outdoor space. Enjoy the precision, mobility, and ease like never before – because with Kärcher, mowing is a cut above the rest!
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Features of Kärcher Battery Lawn Mower
The battery lawn mower also has the following functions:
Battery Superiority
Long-lasting and powerful battery thanks to lithium-ion cells.
Secure and comfortable
The foam handle can be held securely and feels comfortable.
Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch
Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.
The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.
Remaining run time in minutes
Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners
No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.
Battery spray extraction cleaner
When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.