BATTERY LAWN MOWER

One Battery, Versatile Applications

Say goodbye to cords and petrol headaches with Kärcher's revolutionary 18 V and 36 V lawn mowers. Designed for maximum manoeuvrability and unbeatable performance, our mowers deliver the perfect mowing result without the hassle. With no cords to tangle and no petrol to refill, you'll experience newfound freedom in your lawn care routine. Each set includes the powerful 5.0 Ah battery, a fast charger for quick recharging, and a mulch kit for a pristine finish. Embrace the future of lawn maintenance with Karcher and witness the effortless transformation of your outdoor space. Enjoy the precision, mobility, and ease like never before – because with Kärcher, mowing is a cut above the rest!

0 Products
Features of Kärcher Battery Lawn Mower

LMO

Naturally fertilise your lawn

Choose between collecting the grass cuttings or spreading them evenly across the lawn as you go using the mulching plug, by achieving a shorter finish the cuttings act as a natural fertiliser to your lawn.

LMO

Edge to edge cutting

The lawn combs automatically catch the grass growing right up to the edge allowing you to achieve a flawless finish, no recutting necessary.

LMO

Compact and easy to store

A practical design with a folding handle and a collapsible grass catcher enables space-saving storage for your shed or garage.

LMO

Maximum safety and ease

The cutting height can be adjusted centrally and easily. 

The battery lawn mower also has the following functions:

LMO

Battery Superiority

Long-lasting and powerful battery thanks to lithium-ion cells.

LMO

Secure and comfortable

The foam handle can be held securely and feels comfortable.

LMO

    Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch

    Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

    The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining run time in minutes

    Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Battery capacity as a percentage

    The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining charging time in minutes

    The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.

