18 Volt Battery 2.5Ah

18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery with innovative Real Time Technology incl. LCD display to indicate battery level. Suitable for use in all devices on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.

The battery status can be viewed at a glance thanks to innovative Real Time Technology: The integrated LCD display shows the remaining running time, remaining charging time and charge level, depending on which device you are using. The lithium-ion cells guarantee consistent performance and prevent self-discharge and memory effect (loss of capacity due to frequent partial discharge). The 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power exchangeable battery is suitable for use in all devices on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.

Features and benefits
18 Volt Battery 2.5Ah: Innovative Real Time Technology
Innovative Real Time Technology
The integrated LCD display shows the remaining running time, charging time and state of charge at all times.
18 Volt Battery 2.5Ah: 18 V Kärcher battery platform
18 V Kärcher battery platform
For use in all 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform devices. For use in all 18 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform devices.
18 Volt Battery 2.5Ah: Powerful lithium-ion cells
Powerful lithium-ion cells
The lithium-ion battery guarantees consistent power while preventing self-discharge and memory effect.
Automatic storage mode
  • Extends the lifetime of the cells.
IPX 5 rated – protected against jets of water from all directions
  • Reliable protection during jobs that use jets of water.
Efficient temperature management
  • Top performance thanks to efficient heat buffering and intelligent battery management.
Intelligent cell monitoring
  • Protects the battery against overloading, overheating and deep discharge.
Robust casing
  • Kärcher's battery casings are extremely shock-resistant.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (Volt) 18
Capacity (Ampere-hour) 2.5
Energy (Watt-hour) 45
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.469
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.62
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 133 x 88 x 50
18 Volt Battery 2.5Ah
18 Volt Battery 2.5Ah
18 Volt Battery 2.5Ah
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