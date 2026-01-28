BATTERY POWERED LEAF BLOWER LBL 2-18
The powerful 18 V cordless leaf blower from Kärcher achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h, boasting impressive ergonomic handling and good balance.
The well-balanced 18 V cordless leaf blower fits ergonomically in the hand and achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h. And the detachable flat nozzle with scraper edge enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened.
Features and benefits
Blow tubePowerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Detachable flat nozzleFor precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Integrated scraper edgeWet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
- Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
- The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered devices
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Air speed (Kilometres per hour)
|Maximum 210
|Air throughput (Cubic metres per hour)
|220
|Speed regulation
|no
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion replacement battery
|Voltage (Volt)
|18
|Performance per battery charge (Square metre)
|Maximum 400 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 800 (5.0 Ah)
|Runtime per battery charging (Minute)
|Maximum 22 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 44 (5.0 Ah)
|Colour
|yellow
|Weight without accessories (Kilogram)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.053
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|975 x 170 x 305
Scope of supply
- Variant: Battery and charger not included
- Blow tube
- Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
Videos
Application areas
- Removing leaves around the house
- Removing green waste after shrub and hedge trimming
- Pathways around the house
- Areas around the home and garden
