BATTERY POWERED LEAF BLOWER LBL 2-18 BUNDLE

Bundle includes: The battery-powered LBL 2-18 leaf blower, 18 V Kärcher Battery and Charger.

The well-balanced 18 V cordless leaf blower fits ergonomically in the hand and achieves a maximum air speed of 210 km/h. And the detachable flat nozzle with scraper edge enables leaves to be moved in a controlled and targeted manner and damp and trodden-down leaves to be loosened.

Features and benefits
Cordless leaf blower LBL 2-18 Bundle With 2.5AH Battery: Blow tube
Blow tube
Powerful removal of leaves and loose dirt around the home and in the garage.
Cordless leaf blower LBL 2-18 Bundle With 2.5AH Battery: Detachable flat nozzle
Detachable flat nozzle
For precise and spot cleaning. The leaves can, for example, be specifically blown into a pile.
Cordless leaf blower LBL 2-18 Bundle With 2.5AH Battery: Integrated scraper edge
Integrated scraper edge
Wet leaves and compacted dirt can be loosened using the scraper edge.
Ergonomic design
  • Perfectly balanced for effortless cleaning.
Bayonet fastener
  • The blow tube can be easily removed so that the device takes up less space when stored.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Air speed (Kilometres per hour) Maximum 210
Air throughput (Cubic metres per hour) 220
Speed regulation no
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (Volt) 18
Performance per battery charge (Square metre) Maximum 400 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 800 (5.0 Ah)
Runtime per battery charging (Minute) Maximum 22 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 44 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 4.57

Scope of supply

  • Blow tube
  • Flat nozzle incl. scraper edge
Cordless leaf blower LBL 2-18 Bundle With 2.5AH Battery
Application areas
  • Removing leaves around the house
  • Removing green waste after shrub and hedge trimming
  • Pathways around the house
  • Areas around the home and garden
Accessories