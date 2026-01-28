BATTERY LEAF BLOWERS

Say goodbye to sore muscles and hello to pristine pavement and lawns with Kärcher's powerful leaf blowers. Our innovative battery-powered tools are ready to go whenever and wherever you need them, making leaf removal effortless and efficient. Don't let debris dampen your autumn joy - let Kärcher's leaf blowers do the heavy lifting for you. With guaranteed performance and industry recognition, trust in our superior technology to get the job done quickly and thoroughly. Embrace the convenience and ease of Kärcher and enjoy the beauty of autumn without the hassle!

Features of Kärcher cordless leaf blowers

Maximum freedom of movement

The cordless leaf blower allows the best possible freedom of movement without an annoying power cable getting in the way. It also offers a perfect balance so that longer and more complex jobs can be carried out effortlessly.

Removable flat nozzle

Not every surface to be cleaned is exposed to the same weather conditions. Rain and wetness in particular can make the removal of leaves difficult. Thanks to the removable flat nozzle with integrated scraper edge, the cordless leaf blower also frees the desired surfaces from wet leaves and trampled dirt.

Ergonomic handle

Thanks to the conveniently placed speed control, the device is particularly easy to operate. In addition, the ergonomic handle ensures that the cordless leaf blower fits comfortably in the hand.

The cordless leaf blower also has the following functions:

Removable elements

Removable two-part tube for optimum adaptation to the situation and space-saving storage when not in use.

Modern Display

Real Time Technology with LED battery display: remainign running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity. 

    Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch

    Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

    The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining run time in minutes

    Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Battery capacity as a percentage

    The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining charging time in minutes

    The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.

