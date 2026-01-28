BATTERY LEAF BLOWERS
One Battery, Versatile Applications
Say goodbye to sore muscles and hello to pristine pavement and lawns with Kärcher's powerful leaf blowers. Our innovative battery-powered tools are ready to go whenever and wherever you need them, making leaf removal effortless and efficient. Don't let debris dampen your autumn joy - let Kärcher's leaf blowers do the heavy lifting for you. With guaranteed performance and industry recognition, trust in our superior technology to get the job done quickly and thoroughly. Embrace the convenience and ease of Kärcher and enjoy the beauty of autumn without the hassle!
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Features of Kärcher cordless leaf blowers
Removable flat nozzle
Not every surface to be cleaned is exposed to the same weather conditions. Rain and wetness in particular can make the removal of leaves difficult. Thanks to the removable flat nozzle with integrated scraper edge, the cordless leaf blower also frees the desired surfaces from wet leaves and trampled dirt.
The cordless leaf blower also has the following functions:
Removable elements
Removable two-part tube for optimum adaptation to the situation and space-saving storage when not in use.
Modern Display
Real Time Technology with LED battery display: remainign running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch
Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.
The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.
Remaining run time in minutes
Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners
No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.
Battery spray extraction cleaner
When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.