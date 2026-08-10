18 VOLT BATTERY FAST CHARGER
The fast charger charges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes and can be used for all batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Thanks to the integrated wall bracket, the fast charger can be fixed to the wall very easily. The fast charger charges the 18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes. It can also be used to recharge all other 18 V exchangeable batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Features and benefits
Quick charger
Wide range of applications
Wall mount
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Battery charging time with fast charger
|
18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
44 Minute (80 %) / 83 Minute (100 %)
18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
94 Minute (80 %) / 143 Minute (100 %)
|Charging current (Ampere)
|2.5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.629
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.898
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|183.9 x 132.7 x 87.1