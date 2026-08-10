18 VOLT BATTERY FAST CHARGER

The fast charger charges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes and can be used for all batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
 

Thanks to the integrated wall bracket, the fast charger can be fixed to the wall very easily. The fast charger charges the 18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes. It can also be used to recharge all other 18 V exchangeable batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.

Features and benefits
18 Volt Battery Charger: Quick charger
Quick charger
18 Volt Battery Charger: Wide range of applications
Wide range of applications
18 Volt Battery Charger: Wall mount
Wall mount
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Battery charging time with fast charger 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
44 Minute (80 %) / 83 Minute (100 %)

18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
94 Minute (80 %) / 143 Minute (100 %)
Charging current (Ampere) 2.5
Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (Volt) 100 - 240
Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hertz) 50 - 60
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.629
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.898
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 183.9 x 132.7 x 87.1
18 Volt Battery Charger
18 Volt Battery Charger
Accessories