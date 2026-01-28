BATTERY POWERED CHAIN SAW CNS 18-30

Simple to use, versatile and perfect for tree maintenance: the lightweight CNS 18-30 Battery chain saw with tool-less chain tensioning system.

Thanks to its low weight and ideal blade length, the CNS 18-30 Battery battery chain saw from Kärcher is perfect for convenient and versatile use in tree maintenance. An outstanding chain speed makes cutting tasks quick and effortless. The chain tensioning system, which requires no tools, and the automatic chain lubrication make the battery chain saw extremely easy to use. The combination of chain saw brake and two-factor unlocking is what makes it particularly safe. The device, blade, chain, blade guard and an oil bottle are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Cordless chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery: Tool-less chain tensioning
Tool-less chain tensioning
The chain is simply tensioned using a knob.
Cordless chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery: Automatic chain lubrication
Automatic chain lubrication
For low-maintenance use of the battery chain saw.
Cordless chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery: Kickback protection
Kickback protection
The chain stops immediately – for maximum safety in the event of a recoil effect.
Bumper spikes
  • Safe guiding and precise cuts because the chain saw attaches to the material that is to be cut.
Top-class speed
  • Chain speed of 10 m/s – for fast cutting work.
Varied applications
  • The 30-centimetre-long blade is versatile.
Safety unlocking
  • Prevents unintentional start-up of the chain saw.
Transparent oil tank
  • Users can check the oil level at any time at a transparent inspection window.
Brushless motor
  • For a longer running time and improved lifetime for the device.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
  • Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
  • Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
  • The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery powered devices
Battery platform 18 V battery platform
Guide rail (Centimetre) 30
Chain speed (Metres per second) 10
Chain pitch 3/8" LP
Chain gauge 1.1 mm / 0.043"
Number of drive links 45
Oil tank capacity (Millilitre) 200
Guaranteed sound power level (Decibel) 101
Vibration value of front handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (Metres per square second) 3.5
Vibration values for rear handle (ΔK=1.5 m/s²) (Metres per square second) 5.2
Drive Brushless motor
Battery type Lithium-ion replacement battery
Voltage (Volt) 18
Performance per battery charge * (Cuts) Maximum 35 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 70 (5.0 Ah)
Runtime per battery charging (Minute) Maximum 10 (2.5 Ah) / Maximum 20 (5.0 Ah)
Colour yellow
Weight without accessories (Kilogram) 3.44
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 5.56
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 690 x 230 x 245

* Ø branches: 10 cm

Scope of supply

  • Variant: Battery and charger not included
  • Guide rail
  • Saw chain
  • Oil bottle

Equipment

  • chain protection
  • Tool-less chain tensioning
  • Automatic chain lubrication
  • Chain brake
  • Oil level indicator
Cordless chain saw CNS 18-30 Battery
Videos
Application areas
  • Branches
  • Firewood
  • Trees
Accessories
Find parts

