BATTERY CHAIN SAW
One Battery, Versatile Applications
Transform the way you tackle cutting tasks with Kärcher's revolutionary battery chain saws. With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication, and unbeatable cutting performance, our chain saws achieve impressive results with unparalleled convenience. Designed with precision and innovation in mind, Kärcher's cutting-edge technology delivers a superior cutting experience like no other. Whether you're pruning trees or cutting firewood, our chain saws are guaranteed to get the job done with no-hassle. Embrace the future of cutting, where power and convenience combine to make your cutting tasks effortless - only with Kärcher.
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Features of Kärcher Battery Chain Saw
The battery chain saw also has the following functions:
Maximum safety
Maximum safety in event of recoil effect caused by the immediate stopping of the chain.
Transparent inspection window
The oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window.
Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch
Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.
The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.
Remaining run time in minutes
Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners
No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.
Battery spray extraction cleaner
When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.