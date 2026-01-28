BATTERY CHAIN SAW

One Battery, Versatile Applications

Transform the way you tackle cutting tasks with Kärcher's revolutionary battery chain saws. With simple chain tensioning, automatic chain lubrication, and unbeatable cutting performance, our chain saws achieve impressive results with unparalleled convenience. Designed with precision and innovation in mind, Kärcher's cutting-edge technology delivers a superior cutting experience like no other. Whether you're pruning trees or cutting firewood, our chain saws are guaranteed to get the job done with no-hassle. Embrace the future of cutting, where power and convenience combine to make your cutting tasks effortless - only with Kärcher.

Features of Kärcher Battery Chain Saw

Battery Chain saw settings

Easily adjustable without the need for tools

Effortlessly adjust the chain tensioning using the rotary knob.

Automatic chain lubrication

Automatic chain oiling

This machine is low-maintenance with its handy features such as automatic bar and chain oiling system which lubricates during use.

Battery chain saw brushless motor

Extended lifetime

A highly durable machine equipped with a brushless motor for an extended lifetime.

Claw Stop battery chain saw

Claw Stop

Claw stop for safe guidance and precise cutes. 

The battery chain saw also has the following functions:

Maximum Security Battery Chain Saw

Maximum safety

Maximum safety in event of recoil effect caused by the immediate stopping of the chain. 

Oil level

Transparent inspection window

The oil level can be checked at any time at a transparent inspection window. 

CNS

    Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch

    Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.

    The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining run time in minutes

    Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Battery capacity as a percentage

    The battery capacity can be read at a glance.

    Kärcher Real Time Technology battery display

    Remaining charging time in minutes

    The remaining charging time is shown on the display during the charging process. This ensures that users can know exactly when they can start work again.

    Chain Saw

    Battery Chain Saw

    Grass and Shrub Shears

    Battery Grass and Shrub Shears

    Hedge Trimmer

    Battery Hedge Trimmer

    Lawn Mower

    Battery Lawn Mower

    Lawn Trimmer

    Battery Lawn Trimmer

    Pruning saw

    Battery Pruning Saw

    Tree Lopper

    Battery Tree Lopper

    LBL

    Kärcher cordless wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners

    No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.

    Kärcher battery lawn trimmer

    Battery spray extraction cleaner

    When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.

