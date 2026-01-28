BATTERY GRASS & SHRUB SHEAR
One Battery, Versatile Applications
Elevate your garden care game with Kärcher's cutting-edge GSH Battery Grass & Shrub Shear - the ultimate tool for delicate, precise work. Say goodbye to tedious trimming and hello to hassle-free gardening excellence! With our tried-and-tested 2-in-1 system, you can effortlessly tackle shrubs, hedges, bushes, and even smaller lawns with lightning speed and ease. Witness the transformation as clean, razor-sharp edges emerge, instantly making your garden a sight to behold. Designed for homeowners who value convenience and meticulousness, our GSH Shear guarantees superior performance and unbeatable results. Forget the hassle of manual labor and embrace the effortless path to garden perfection with Kärcher today!
- Battery is designed to work seamlessly with other 18V battery platform products
Features of Kärcher Battery Grass and Shrub Shear
Discover our Real Time Technology that will never leave you in the lurch
Bring back the WOW to your kingdom. Here, outside the gates of your castle, you're the sovereign – ruler of your kingdom, conqueror of weeds. You reign masterfully over your little kingdom, shoring up the splendour of your garden with the help of powerful, battery-powered Kärcher garden tools and cleaning devices. Thanks to Real Time Technology, an overview of the remaining run time in minutes is available at any time. Make your lawn, hedge or tree maintenance your crowning glory. Bring back the WOW. With Kärcher battery power.
The unparalleled Kärcher Real Time Technology provides users with the best possible information. Unlike conventional LED displays, this technology provides a detailed display of the operating status and charge level.
Remaining run time in minutes
Users are provided with continuously updated information regarding the remaining run time during use and therefore know when the battery needs to be changed or charged down to the minute. The run time is adjusted to match the specific device.
Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners
No cable. No limit. With the Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable batteries and the diverse battery wet and dry vacuum cleaners, wet and dry dirt can be vacuumed at any time – even in places where there is no power outlet.
Battery spray extraction cleaner
When the proven Kärcher spray extraction technology meets the 18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform, flexibility and possible fields of application are almost infinite. With it, you can loosen and remove even deep-seated dirt efficiently and fibre-deep in one step.